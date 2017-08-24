AVDS is 4-time Finalist Inc. 5000

For the fourth time in its 25-year history, Automated Voice & Data Solution (AVDS), a leading provider of software-based communication solutions, has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, private companies in America.

“Digital disruption in technology and consumer communications continue to present unique challenges to our industry, and so I’m particularly grateful to our customers for trusting us to deliver ‘deliberately different’ solutions,” said Sharon Moon, Founder/President of AVDS. AVDS is included in a very small percentage of companies who’ve been awarded by Inc. 5000 a total of four times.

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, a company must be privately-owned, based in the U.S., independent (not a subsidiary or division of another company), have started earning revenue by March 31, 2013, with not less than $100,000 in revenue in 2013 and not less than $2,000,000 in 2016.

About Automated Voice & Data Solutions

AVDS is a “deliberately different” communications company partnering with organizations to deliver outstanding customer and employee engagement solutions. With over 25 years of experience and as an early adopter of software-based communications platforms, customers rely on AVDS for our ability to uncover challenges and develop strategies that fit their unique needs, reduce costs, and give them a competitive edge.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices across the US, AVDS has customers in a range of industries in both the private and public sector in North America, Europe, and Australia.

AVDS is certified nationally as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and certified as an Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the state of Texas.