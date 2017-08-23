Summit Sky Ranch is meeting the demands of discerning buyers who want to be part of Silverthorne’s cultural evolution, and who want to make the most of an active, outdoor lifestyle in the Lower Blue River Valley.

Silverthorne is experiencing an economic boom thanks to a swell of downtown development and cultural offerings, and the population is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. Summit Sky Ranch is meeting demand with a boom of its own including 240 single-family homes in the pipeline with the first buyers moving in this month, and construction underway on 62 additional homes. Validating this growth, the thoughtfully designed, mountain modern community has sold 100 homes for $90 million – outpacing sales and volume of all other Colorado mountain developments.

“Development of the new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, restaurants, breweries, retail space and residences are coming to fruition in downtown Silverthorne, sparking a renaissance,” said Summit Sky Ranch Director of Development Matt Mueller. “Summit Sky Ranch is meeting the demands of discerning buyers who want to be part of Silverthorne’s cultural evolution, and who want to make the most of an active, outdoor lifestyle in the Lower Blue River Valley.”

With 240 homes on 416 acres, Summit Sky Ranch is the largest residential development along the I-70 corridor between Evergreen and Grand Junction since 2015. The development offers 3- to 5-bedroom home, cabin and estate designs to choose from, ranging between 1,550 square feet to almost 4,000 square feet and starting in the $800s.

“The community’s thoughtfully planned amenities are really resonating with buyers looking for a mountain lifestyle; they love the access to trails leading through the neighboring national forest as well as the sandy beach and community lake, giving them the best of land and water activities,” said IMI Worldwide Properties VP of Sales Tricia Hyon. “At Summit Sky Ranch and across our IMI portfolio of luxury resort real estate communities we’ve seen buyers make a shift to placing an emphasis on experiences over opulence.”

Longtime local businessman Tom Everist, of The Everist Companies, is the visionary behind Summit Sky Ranch. Developed on his family’s pristine parcel of Rocky Mountain wilderness, Everist said he envisions a vibrant and inclusive community that brings families and their love for the outdoors together to enjoy quintessential Colorado living, and at the same time preserves the natural beauty of the spectacular Blue River Valley that his family has cherished for more than half a century.

With the partnership of visionary architects, designers and builders in their own right, the result is a carefully planned community with an unprecedented offering of amenities curated for an outdoor lifestyle including:



The Aspen House serving as the community’s social and recreational hub

The Boat House with kayaks and paddleboards, event space and outdoor seating

A 10-acre private lake and sandy beach

Dark sky design and a state-of-the-art observatory with a live feed into the Aspen House for star gazing

About five miles of community trails connected to the White River National Forest and the Gore Range

Winter activities including Nordic trails, snowshoeing, ice skating and sledding

An outdoor heated pool, hot tubs and fire pits

Seven-acre stretch of private Blue River fishing

A 20-acre public park with open space, multi-use fields, a dog park, disc golf and sledding hill

The Aspen House is slated to open by the end of the year and will give owners access to a resident’s great room with a grand fireplace, coffee and honor bar, exercise studio perfect for yoga or Pilates, fitness center, business center, outdoor pool terrace with hot tubs and fire pits, kid’s hangout area and a grassy lawn area for concerts and events.

For more information about the new Summit Sky Ranch community and home sites for sale, visit summitskyranch.com or call the sales center at (970) 286-0202.

###