Yamaha SupportED, a new publication produced specifically for instrumental band and orchestral teachers, has won the prestigious 2017 Content Marketing Award for Best Print Publication – Editorial.

SupportEd also placed as a finalist in three additional key categories: Best Content Marketing Program in Education, Best New Print Publication – Design, and Best New Print Publication – Editorial.

Produced by the Content Marketing Institute, The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international program of its kind in the world. The 2017 panel of judges reviewed more than 1,100 entries to choose the “best of the best” in content marketing excellence – from strategy and distribution, to editorial and design.

“We designed SupportED with a singular objective in mind: to support the ongoing success of instrumental band and orchestral educators,” says John Wittmann, director of artist relations and education for Yamaha Artist Services, Indianapolis. “To that end, SupportED features a host of practical tips, inspirational stories about schools that have overcome programming challenges, information on musical events and artist clinics, and in-depth interviews with Yamaha artists.”

Launched by Yamaha Band & Orchestral Division in 2016, SupportEd features articles written by and about real teachers, inspiring artists and enlightened experts who share the company’s commitment to keeping music education thriving. With access to hundreds, if not thousands, of subject matter experts, the content selected for Yamaha SupportED empowers educators to learn directly from their peers’ experiences. Wittmann additionally shares his own personal experiences and insights as a music educator and former school band director.

A print edition of the publication is released four times yearly, with digital editions available at http://www.YamahaSupportED.com.

Learn more about Yamaha Corporation of America at http://4wrd.it/YAMAHAUSA.

