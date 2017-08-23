Florida lawyer Jesse D. Berkowitz of the St. Petersburg law firm of Berkowitz & Myer has been named as a Top 100 Attorney in the state by The National Advocates. This honor is a testament to Mr. Berkowitz’s commitment to client advocacy and his position as a leading attorney in the state of Florida.

The National Advocates is a professional organization that is made up of attorney from across the United States who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in their area of practice. It is an invitation-only organization and is made up of lawyers who practice in the areas of family law, estate planning and litigation, immigration, bankruptcy, employment, and social security disability.

Before they are offered membership in The National Advocates, lawyers are carefully evaluated across a variety of criteria, including the following:

Existing rankings made by established organizations

Membership and leadership within other trial attorney organizations

Nominations

Certifications as a trial lawyer

Settlements and verdicts obtained in the previous year

The attorney’s reputation among the public, the judiciary, and peers

Attorney Jesse D. Berkowitz is a graduate of the Stetson University College of Law and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2002. Before his work with Berkowitz & Myer, Mr. Berkowitz held a position with the Jodat Law Group, where he worked exclusively with individuals involved in Personal Injury Protection (PIP) disputes with insurance companies. He then joined the Joan Berkowitz, P.A. as an associate attorney, working in the areas of bankruptcy, creditor harassment, personal injury, and criminal defense. He joined the Berkowitz Law group in 2006, which was subsequently renamed Berkowitz & Myer.

Berkowitz & Myer is a St. Petersburg, Florida law firm that represents individuals and businesses in a variety of legal matters, including bankruptcy, foreclosure, creditor harassment, and personal injury, and business litigation. Prospective clients can schedule a free consultation with one of the firm’s attorneys’ by calling them at 727-344-0123 or send them an email through their online contact form.

###

Contact:

Jesse D. Berkowitz, Esq.

Berkowitz & Myer

4900 Central Ave, St.

Petersburg, FL 33707

Phone: 727-344-0123

Fax: 727-344-0185

info(at)berkmyer(dot)com