BIXOLON Releases Xamarin and Apache Cordova SDKs

Our goal is to align with the future of mobile applications and that means simplifying cross-platform development.

BIXOLON Co., Ltd. a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced two new software solutions to speed development of cross-platform printing applications for its broad family of mobile and stationary POS receipt printers. The first POS printer manufacturer to offer development tools for the Xamarin and Apache Cordova OS-independent development platforms, BIXOLON created the new tools in response to customer demand for faster and easier development of printing functionality across POS platforms and operating systems. The new tools offer significant benefits including lower app development costs, faster time to market, simple integration of printer functions and the ability to migrate BIXOLON printers to future platforms and applications as business needs change.

“Many POS applications were initially developed for a specific platform. Our goal is to align with the future of mobile applications and that means simplifying cross-platform development,” noted John Kim, BIXOLON director of Marketing. “Mobile devices dominate the POS landscape and moving apps to newer and broader platforms is key to ISV revenue growth—but it’s a lengthy and expensive process. BIXOLON’s new Xamarin and Cordova SDKs enable ‘write once, run anywhere’ simplicity by using the programmer’s already-familiar development environment.”

The Xamarin Software Development Kit (SDK) enables developers to integrate BIXOLON printers into new mobile applications using the Microsoft® C# programming language. The SDK provides a library of APIs (NuGet package), manual and sample code to speed cross-platform development and integrate BIXOLON printers into cross-platform apps targeting the Android™, iOS® and Windows® platforms. The SDK enables developers to easily integrate printer functions including printing of text, images, one and two-dimensional barcodes (PDF417, QR code), check printer status and page mode, and supports printer connection via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Ethernet. The Xamarin SDK is now available for the following BIXOLON thermal receipt printer models:



The Apache Cordova™ Software Development Kit (SDK) enables web programmers to develop new hybrid web applications. The SDK provides a Plugin, API manual and sample code to integrate BIXOLON printers with front-end web technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) to enable printing from hybrid web applications. Using the Cordova SDK, developers can easily integrate printer functions including printing of text, images, one and two-dimensional barcodes (PDF417, QR code), check printer status and page mode, and supports printer connection via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB (Android™). The Cordova SDK is now available for Android™ and iOS® on the following BIXOLON thermal receipt printer models (with Windows® support slated for Q4, 2017):



mPOS Printers: SRP-Q300, SRP-380, SRP-350PlusIII, SRP-350III

POS Printers: SRP-330II, SRP-275III

Mobile Printers: SPP-R210, SPP-R200III, SPP-R310, SPP-R410, SPP-R400II

Availability

Software tools are now available for designated models. Contact your BIXOLON sales representative for more information.

