Mercedes-Benz Superdome Selects Act Global’s Synthetic Turf

Act Global was chosen as the manufacturer and installer of turf for the SMG managed Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The surface has recently been installed and is ready for the upcoming NFL preseason game between New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans on August 26.

As Louisiana’s premier sports and entertainment venue for the past 42 years, the stadium is rich in social and cultural history. It is best known for hosting the New Orleans Saints, seven Super Bowls and the annual college Allstate Sugar Bowl and the R & L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. In addition, the historic Bayou Classic matching Southern University against Grambling State University will be played on November 25. As such, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome requires a turf surface that can meet the rigor and performance demands of the top pro and college players.

The synthetic turf by Act Global is engineered and tested to offer a superior playing surface for the players. This proven methodology includes a wide range of quality and durability checks, biomechanical measurements and surface testing. “Act Global is honored to have been selected by such a well-respected organization,” comments Act Global CEO John Baize. “We are impressed by the amazing professionals at the stadium who demand the best for their teams. We are committed to staying at the forefront of player safety and performance for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and all our clients. Every player is important and our purpose is to serve their playing needs.”

About Act Global

Act Global is an American manufacturer and the field installation was performed by company employees with numerous installations at the highest professional levels. It incorporates biomechanics, science, research and quality methods in conjunction with its status as a FIFA Preferred Producer for Football Turf, World Rugby Preferred Turf Producer, FIH Preferred Supplier, and holding ISO 9001 and Synthetic Turf Council certifications. Its products have undergone hundreds of independent laboratory tests for quality, durability, safety, environmental soundness and performance.

Act Global offers artificial grass for sports, landscaping, aviation and landfill uses to 80 countries around the world. To learn more about Act Global, please visit http://www.actglobal.com.