Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks announce the final week of their successful community program – Win Big!

Win Big! offers participants two exciting ways to win. First, participants can nominate a school or family center -- the organization with the most unique votes wins. Second, individuals can enter to win an Imagination Playground for themselves. For the individual award, one lucky winner will be drawn at random once the contest concludes on August 31, 2017.

As the contest moves into its final week, nominating a neighborhood school or family center continues to generate the most excitement. Whether you live in a big city or smaller town, your chances of winning grow with additional community support. That’s why it is so important to encourage everyone in your community to come together and vote. Social media has proven to be a popular and effective method for gathering support. With one week remaining, there is still time to enter and vote. Ask your community to help support your organization and act now!

Here is what people are saying:



“The entire PTA is encouraging voting daily by reaching out to parents and local businesses to remind them to vote!”

“We’ve been able to get the support of the parents of the neighboring junior high and high school to participate in support of our elementary school. The response has been tremendous!”

“Much like the tried and true cookie sales method, our girl scout troop is encouraging participation outside of local grocery stores and having great results!”

Dave Krishock, President of Imagination Playground, continues to be inspired by the program’s weekly momentum and offers, “with one week remaining we expect participation to reach unprecedented voting levels as communities rally their final push! It’s been fun to watch the participation on social media and the emails and phone calls we’ve received from participants across the nation. I’m really looking forward to the final results and awarding two Imagination Playgrounds!”

Enter today by visiting our Win Big! page at http://bit.ly/2w3JqYL and complete the short entry forms. Support your favorite organization by voting and encouraging others to do the same. The contest runs through August 31, 2017, so be sure to enter soon.

As part of the Win Big! program, Imagination Playground is offering generous Summertime Specials - Unprecedented savings on all block sizes! We’re glad to help you bring creative play and block fun to children.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com