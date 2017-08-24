Go Local Interactive partners from left to right: Jason Barrett, John Jordan, Tom Carroll We are very proud of our team. It is their hard work and dedication that has allowed us to achieve this recognition for the second year in a row.

Strong growth in revenue and number of employees has secured a place for Go Local Interactive as #2165 on Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest -Growing Private Companies in America. This marks the second consecutive year Go Local Interactive has made the list, moving up over 1,300 spots from last year.

Inc. 5000 selects companies based on growth over three years. Go Local Interactive has experienced an average annual growth of about 56 percent over the last three years, and a total growth of 168.71 percent. In addition, the number of Go Local’s full-time employees has nearly doubled in the last year alone. Thousands of companies apply to be featured in Inc. 5000 every year – while only one-in-three of those who make the list make it again.

“We are very proud of our team. It is their hard work and dedication that has allowed us to achieve this recognition for the second year in a row,” said Michael Solms, Go Local’s Senior Vice President of Product, “Our mission is to connect our partners with their local customers and this Inc. 5000 award lets us take a moment to celebrate our success as a team in pursuing that mission.”

Go Local looks forward to continuing this growth and providing the best online marketing solutions for their clients.

About Go Local Interactive:

Go Local Interactive is a digital marketing agency focused on new customer acquisition for national and regional brands. They provide customized solutions to answer the marketing needs of clients across a wide variety of industries including home services, retail, and financial services. They are experts in effectively implementing, managing and tracking clients’ marketing efforts down to the local level – no matter the number of locations or size of the service area. Go Local specializes in website development, search engine optimization, local listings management, content, social media, and paid media services that provide added value for their many clients.