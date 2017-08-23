Lydian Token The name “Lydian” pays homage to the first human civilization to use currency.

Gravity4, a deep learning marketing cloud platform, introduces its subsidiary division, LydianCoin Pte Ltd., a Singapore limited company (“Lydian”). Lydian has licensed and has forked the G4 Marketing Cloud to provide pre-paid digital advertising services for the blockchain community, accessible by the Lydian cryptographic token.

Lydian is currently developing blockchain driven technologies to reduce advertisement fraud and to maximize the effectiveness of advertiser marketing expenditures. It aims to address the trust and transparency issues affecting digital marketing platforms using blockchain- distributed ledgers and industry exclusive data sets to democratize trust at scale. Ad fraud has plagued digital advertising for years. Many corporate strategies have attempted to avoid, circumvent, or innovate around ad fraud. However, the ad tech ecosystem has continued to suffer over the years from bot traffic, and falling rates of return on advertiser investment due to a lack of transparency and a host of rent-seeking intermediaries

Earlier in the quarter, Gravity4 announced its artificial intelligence (AI) powered marketing cloud, Mona Lisa, for online advertisers that uses machine learning’s predictive solutions to forecast the highest performing media channels within the programmatic ad placement ecosystem. Mona Lisa gives marketers the ability to control their consumer data as it applies deep learning algorithms to data aggregated through Gravity4’s proprietary app center to maximize ad placement efficacy.

This week, the Gravity4 company has announced the launch of Lydian, a utility-token which will offer cryptocurrency-enabled and A.I. driven digital advertising services especially focused to curb ad fraud. As reported by AdWeek, in 2016, digital ad fraud resulted in $7.2 billion loss industry-wide. This year, digital ad fraud is expected to cost brands over $16 billion. Lydian token enabled advertising will provide the (exclusive?) opportunity to access anti-ad fraud features found in the MonaChain, currently under development by Gravity4, which expects to leverage blockchain technology to track advertising market data, use that data to curtail ad fraud and maximize brand return on investment.

“As technological awareness of blockchain continues to increase, every sector of business stands a chance to be disrupted. There is a tremendous opportunity to utilize blockchain technology to create efficiencies within the ad tech industry. By enabling condition-triggered mechanisms for data to be accessible, it can be shared at scale without any middlemen. Lydian leverages the computing power of the G4 Marketing Cloud, and its data-driven marketing services to provide efficient advertising solutions for the cryptocurrency market. This will allow the community to effectively target customers, with verifiable metrics supporting their campaign efficacy. This will eliminate the need for an intermediary to validate the data integrity or ad serving transaction,” said founder and CEO, Gurbaksh Chahal.

Lydian is targeting new companies that have substantial cryptocurrency holdings, but that may be reluctant to liquidate large sums of cryptocurrencies into fiat to purchase services. Furthermore, the use of Lydian tokens to purchase advertising services from Lydian would support and strengthen the crypto-community by creating a deeper and more circular cryptocurrency economy. With Lydian tokens, businesses in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry can access these services without payment through conventional fiat channels.

“100% of the funds received by Lydian for Lydian tokens will be held as reserves against the cost of advertising and media services to be provided for token holders in exchange for Lydian tokens. Any and all product development costs to develop AI, smart contracts, other blockchain features will be funded by Gravity4,” said Chahal.

The combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology may transform every data intensive industry, especially ad tech, as it digitizes and decentralizes the validation of transactions. Lydian’s advisory board consists of world-class leaders, seasoned executives, and entrepreneurs having been working with Gravity4 to prepare for this launch. Dentons US LLP and Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP are the legal counsel for this token sale. Stay tuned as in the coming days the team will be announcing some of their founding advisors. You can also visit Lydian directly at: https://lydian.io

Gravity4 is the world’s first high-frequency machine-learning marketing OS, built to enhance the advertising and SaaS industries. It collates customer experience so marketers can target a customer throughout the entire purchase journey and across all consumer touch-points, regardless of delivery channel. Its proprietary AI technology, Mona Lisa, builds a consumer persona by aggregating data across channels. The platform’s fluid and constant in-stream of data is sorted into a semantic graph to form connection clusters, using the correlation variables. All through a single click, it empowers agencies and marketers to allow connected software to optimize a manually driven $200 billion global advertising market. The company’s headquarters are in Miami, but it has offices in Sydney, Stockholm, Oslo, Auckland, Madrid, Singapore, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, Christchurch and Taipei.