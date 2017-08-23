4INFO is a customer identity and engagement solutions company. We’re quickly seeing traction in the market since introducing 4INFO's onboarding solution because our expertise in mobile is helping customers achieve higher match rates with the scale and accuracy they need to monetize data and maximize revenue.

4INFO, a customer identity and engagement solutions company, today announced general availability of its data onboarding solution to meet the market’s growing demand for smarter and more accurate cross-channel identity mapping and data onboarding. Built on the company’s proven customer identity and engagement platform, 4INFO is enabling data companies to better monetize their data in an increasingly mobile world.

“We’re quickly seeing traction in the market since introducing our onboarding solution because our expertise in mobile is helping customers achieve higher match rates with the scale and accuracy they need to monetize data and maximize revenue,” said Mari Tangredi, general manager of 4INFO’s Identity Platform.

The growing demand for marketers to effectively reach consumers in mobile is clear: consumers spend nearly three quarters of all digital minutes on their mobile devices1 – and mobile ad spending is expected to more than double desktop display.2 Yet most identity and data onboarding solutions on the market today are rooted in desktop as a starting point for mapping people and data to devices.

“4INFO was born in mobile. More than four years ago, we solved the biggest challenge of connecting people and data to mobile devices helping marketers precisely target national mobile ad campaigns with our patented methodology,” she said. “With our onboarding rollout, we’re expanding access to this proven approach for marketers’ use across platforms and publishers.”

“As brands continue to shift ad dollars to mobile and video it became obvious that we needed to associate our purchase behavior data to a best in class identity grid that has precision and scale driving maximum value in activation of audiences,” said Jen Bukich, Vice President of Global StrategicPartnerships and Business Development for Kantar Worldpanel Shopcom, a Kantar brand., a leading data analytics firm with CPG and retail purchase behavior data for 300 million U.S. consumers.

“We chose 4INFO for mobile onboarding of our data to DMP’s and DSP’s because of its ability to map more people and data to more mobile devices than any platform we evaluated. The resulting match rates are 4X to 6X higher giving agencies and brands the opportunity to activate with scale cross platform/cross device,” explained Bukich.

4INFO Starts with Mobile to Link to All Connected Devices in the Home, Across Channels

With a deterministic, mobile-first approach, 4INFO offers the scale and accuracy marketers need to effectively monetize data and maximize revenue.

 4INFO’s mobile-native approach maps 3X to 6X more people to screens than other solutions with deterministic accuracy and scale.

 4INFO maps people and devices directly to home addresses and isn’t dependent on registration data with email address – resulting in mapping 60% to 90% more people to data than other solutions.

Underpinning the onboarding solution is 4INFO’s Connected Identity Map™ that is fully addressable across all screens. Fed by a half-trillion data points every month, 4INFO’s Connected Identity Map is always on, perpetually mapping and evolving.

“When we decided to bring our insights to mobile audiences, we knew 4INFO’s mobile-first approach was key to delivering accurately and at scale. 4INFO has enabled us to effectively on-board our data and distribute to numerous partners,” said Michael Hussey, CEO at StatSocial, the premier provider of social audience insights, enabling brands and publishers to better understand, segment, and sell their audiences on the web.

“As fast as the digital world moves, we’re constantly looking for fresh thinking and options, and certainly data onboarding is no exception,” said Bryan Gissiner, Director at Datastream Group, Inc., the leading provider of marketing leads and data management. “Our customers want better cross-screen data options, and having one designed as mobile-native provides them even smarter choices.”

To validate 4INFO’s methodology, more than 450 independent closed-loop measurement studies have been performed to demonstrate its accuracy in mapping purchase data to people, devices and households. “Our growing roster of customers are visionaries who recognize the mobile priority,” Tangredi said. “We’re pleased to make our proven, proprietary platform accessible to help marketers make the critical and profitable mobile connection.”

About 4INFO

4INFO is a customer identity and engagement solutions company. Born in mobile, 4INFO’s platform features the patented Bullseye ID®— a persistent match key that maps all connected devices in a household to valuable consumer data for marketing insights, targeting and measurement. With industry-leading accuracy, reach and scale, 4INFO’s platform has been proven effective by more than 450 independent measurement studies. Hundreds of brands have relied on 4INFO, including eight of the top 10 CPG companies, six of the 10 largest retailers, seven of the top 10 financial services companies, the five largest auto manufacturers and six of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. 4INFO is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., with offices in New York, Chicago and Detroit. For more, visit https://www.4info.com/

