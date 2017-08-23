NAHREP Convention speakers also include NFL wide receiver and Purple Heart recipient Daniel Rodriguez, Emmy award winner Gaby Natale, and Phoenix Suns Head Coach Earl Watson, among others

San Diego, CA – August 3, 2017 – The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) welcomes President George W. Bush to its 2017 National Convention & Latin Music Festival in Dallas. The national convention will be held September 9 – 12, 2017, at The Fairmont Dallas. NAHREP CEO Gary Acosta will have the honor of addressing President Bush during a Q&A session on Monday, September 11, the 16th anniversary of 9/11, one of the defining moments in Mr. Bush’s presidency. The Q&A session will take place in the morning during General Session II and seats will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The convention will open on September 9 with NAHREP’s Elevate Mortgage Summit, which is specifically tailored for mortgage originators looking to expand their business and improve their sales results. The Elevate Mortgage Summit will feature several of the top mortgage originators and real estate agents in the country, top industry trainers, and executives from Freddie Mac, Radian Guaranty and the Mortgage Collaborative. The summit will conclude with remarks from Purple Heart recipient and former NFL wide receiver Daniel Rodriguez, who will share his powerful story of fortitude, loss and perseverance.

This year's national convention welcomes a variety of prestigious speakers with expertise on a number of issues, including wealth building and business growth. Keynoting the Latina Entrepreneur Brunch on Sunday September 10 will be SuperLatina host Gaby Natale. Natale has won three Daytime Emmy awards, including outstanding daytime talent in a Spanish language program (twice) and outstanding entertainment program in Spanish, a first in the history of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Also on Sunday, Real Trends Founder Steve Murray will address a private session of the NAHREP Top 250, sharing his knowledge about market trends and the strategies deployed by the most successful real estate agents and brokers in the nation.

The Keynote Luncheon on Monday, September 11, will feature Phoenix Suns Head Coach, Earl Watson, the first Latino head coach in NBA history.

NAHREP has built a reputation for organizing some of the best conferences in the industry and attracting many of the movers and shakers in real estate and finance. The NAHREP National Convention & Latin Music Festival is open to all industry participants looking to learn more about the opportunities in the burgeoning Hispanic real estate market. For more information or to register visit: http://nahrep.org/convention.

