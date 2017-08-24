Optoro Ends Reliance on Amazon Web Services with the Help of PSSC Labs

PSSC Labs, a developer of custom High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Big Data computing solutions, today announced it has successfully helped reverse logistics platform Optoro migrate off Amazon Web Services (AWS) and create its own in-house infrastructure.

Optoro is the world’s leading reverse logistics platform, offering a superior end-to-end reverse logistics solution that helps retailers process, manage, and sell their returned and excess inventory. Optoro’s software platform helps retailers optimize the management of returned and excess inventory in a more efficient and cost-effective way, maximizing recovery value, enabling consumers to get great deals, and reducing environmental waste. Founded in 2010, Optoro has seen phenomenal growth as ecommerce continues to rise, and has therefore seen a steady rise in data infrastructure needs.

PSSC Labs worked with Optoro to completely build a self-hosted infrastructure from the ground up, emphasizing flexibility and maintainability, utilizing its CloudOOP 12000 Enterprise Big Data server platform connected via a 10 GigE network backbone. Performance benefits were maximized using only Flash SSD hard drives from Micron® and the latest Intel® Xeon® E5-2600 series processors.

PSSC Labs also worked extensively with Optoro to customize the solution so that they could continue running on an API infrastructure with a Joyent Triton platform. “Unlike other providers, PSSC Labs provided the flexibility and knowledge needed to deliver Optoro with hardware that maximized performance without upselling of unnecessary upgrades” said Zach Dunn, Optoro’s Director of DevOps. “PSSC Labs delivered a complete solution with all necessary rack, power connection and out of band management tightly integrated into a simple-to-deploy datacenter environment.”

Upon the completion of the migration, Optoro saw an immediate increase in the consistency and stability of performance as well as increase to storage capacity compared to AWS. The new self-hosted solution immediately halved Optoro’s costs as well as greatly increasing performance, and private infrastructure has also resulted in better visibility, with a clearer breakdown of usage for proper reporting and monitoring. Detailed information on Optoro’s migration from AWS will be available as a case study at http://www.pssclabs.com/

The CloudOOP12000 is PSSC Lab’s unique platform for enterprise users. It offers 2x the density and up to 35% lower power draw than traditional manufacturers as well as a near 50% increase in data throughput performance. All CloudOOP 12000 server configurations receive service and support from PSSC Lab’s US based, expert in house engineers. Prices for a custom CloudOOP 12000 server start at $5000. For more information see http://www.pssclabs.com/products/big-data/hadoop/high-density-hadoop-server/.

