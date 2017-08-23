Renters Warehouse “We’re very excited at Realty Solutions to take our local success in property management and partner it with a tremendous national leader,” shared Market Leader, Dave Gorham

Renters Warehouse, one of the largest and highest reviewed property management companies in America, is announcing a new office in New Jersey, located in Audubon, South Jersey.

Doors to the South Jersey office officially opened on August 1st, 2017 following the acquisition of over 340 properties from Realty Solutions earlier in the year. They’ve also brought on 15 new properties since opening. Realty Solutions owner, Dave Gorham, is now at the helm of Renters Warehouse South Jersey as Market Leader. Fellow Realty Solutions owner Rob Gleaner will continue to manage the business as a commercial and traditional brokerage.

“We’re very excited at Realty Solutions to take our local success in property management and partner it with a tremendous national leader,” shared Market Leader, Dave Gorham. “We are proud to have our clients poised for the added benefits that will come by becoming part of the Renters Warehouse family.”

South Jersey has experienced a steady increase in renters since 2009, with the market proving to be incredibly strong over the last three years. With the rise in popularity in SFRs, investors now more than ever are partnering with professionals such as Renters Warehouse to manage their portfolios. “Here in South Jersey, we’re seeing some of our clients with two or more units, seek us out for professional help and then start purchasing even more properties for their Rent Estate portfolio,” said Gorham. “It’s a really exciting time for us.”

Renters Warehouse’s Chief Investment Officer & President of Portfolio Services, Anthony Cazazian, noted that this exciting and strategic acquisition is the sixth since January and represents the tenth new market opening in 2017. “This acquisition expands our footprint into a key market that will lead to further growth into Northern New Jersey and Philadelphia,” he shared. It is another example of our ability to integrate acquisitions into our unique platform which is focused on offering a national property management solution with a single point of contact for all types of investors nationwide.”

Renters Warehouse exists to help homeowners and investors create wealth and financial freedom through Rent Estate™. To learn more about Rent Estate, visit http://www.rentestaterevolution.com and order your copy of Rent Estate™ Revolution, Renters Warehouse’s cornerstone book for the masses authored by Kevin Ortner and with foreword Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, Phd., Economic Policy Advisor to President Ronald Reagan.

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing over 13,000+ investors across 20,000+ residential homes over 42 markets and 25 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America eight consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse received an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse published its first book - Rent Estate™ Revolution. Authored by CEO Kevin Ortner, the book shares the Renters Warehouse philosophy and business expertise around single-family rentals and the power of Rent Estate to drive long-term wealth creation, retirement security and financial freedom for the everyday person. Order your copy today: http://www.rentestaterevolution.com.

Media Inquiries / Interviews:

Crystal Richard

Public Relations

crystal(at)renterswarehouse(dot)com