Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, outlined a two-year, multi-job and career program that can change lives for job candidates by targeting market conditions instead of doing what executives have always done.

"There is no one single desirable result in a job search unless it is that a candidate is happy and his or her family will be taken care of," says Norman. "It is common for someone involved in a job search after years on the job to think of the future in terms of the past, but that can be very limiting and often leads to retirement rather than the next career challenge."

"The people we deal with aren't looking for a way to retire and it is only fair to point out to them that following the herd isn't the way to an expanding career ripe with promise," Norman explains. "Hard truths are the best truths especially if one has solutions to offer."

The two-year commitment offered by Team Decades to their clients along with an unrestricted view of what is open and available to a man or women with a background of accomplishment can change the world for the better.