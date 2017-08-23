Web Education Management Tools

August 22, 2017 -- Canadian School of Natural Nutrition (CSNN), the largest education provider for holistic nutrition in Canada has selected Orbund’s Einstein Student Information System for managing its distance education programs. With 14 locations in several provinces and an online campus, CSNN needed an SIS solution that was flexible to adapt to the different provinces, simple, intuitive and cost effective. CSNN has 2200 students in distance education program and is growing rapidly. Currently CSNN’s distance education classes are being offered through Moodle LMS platform. Orbund’s ability to seamlessly integrate with Moodle through LTI integration has helped CSNN to pick it’s SIS solution.

Arif Joarder, president of Orbund LLC commented “we are proud and honored to play a role in the growth of one of the largest holistic nutrition education providers in Canada. Because, at Orbund we believe our mission is to facilitate the growth of our clients. And, we can only grow if our clients grow.”

About Orbund LLC

Orbund provides easy to use and powerful web based education management systems since 2003. With its SIS solutions running in over 250 education institutes, it is one of the fastest growing SIS companies in North America. Many clients, consultants and independent observers have identified that Orbund product’s biggest strength is flexibility. Orbund SIS systems help streamline operations, increase productivity and reduce total cost of ownership for institutions. For more information please visit http://orbund.com .

About Canadian School of Natural Nutrition

CSNN is a leader in providing education that empowers; education that provides for optimum health and a lasting career. As educators, CSNN graduates provide clients with the tools needed to take a preventive and proactive approach to their health, by identifying the source of nutritional deficiencies and outside factors affecting wellbeing.

Regardless of developments in medicine and health sciences, wholesome food remains one of the most essential elements of health and wellness. CSNN’s current science-based curriculum is aligned with unbiased research, and its graduates are qualified to provide individualized holistic recommendations of quality whole foods, lifestyle changes, and supplements on an as-needed basis. For more information please visit http://csnn.ca .

Contact:

Alex Arthur

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Orbund LLC

Phone: 877-536-3266 x103

Email: alex.arthur(at)orbund(dot)com

Website: http://www.orbund.com