The success and heightened interest in OpenLegacy have resulted in a sales team that has tripled in size and the need to add strong sales leadership

OpenLegacy, a global provider of API integration and management software, announced the addition of two significant sales leaders. Ed Lord joins the company to lead sales in North America, and Gil Cohen joins to lead sales in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

OpenLegacy is experiencing growth worldwide due to its innovative API software that helps organizations quickly launch digital services by extending their core (legacy) systems to the web, mobile and cloud in days or weeks versus months. Business and IT teams can quickly, easily and securely meet consumer, partner or employee demands for digital services without modernizing or replacing core systems, and without special programming skills or invasive changes to existing systems and architectures.

“The success and heightened interest in OpenLegacy have resulted in a sales team that has tripled in size and the need for us to add strong sales leadership. I am very pleased to have Ed and Gil as part of our leadership team,” states Rolin Zumeran, President. “The connections and experience that both bring to the organization are tremendous. Their background is a great fit for OpenLegacy and our customers and partners will benefit from their industry knowledge and experience.”

Ed Lord’s decades of sales leadership will help the company emulate successes experienced in the EMEA and South American markets in North American. Mr. Lord’s career has spanned many continents and includes roles at Dell, ATERAS, and Software AG. “I am thrilled to be a part of an innovative software company,” said Mr. Lord. “I have spent nearly my entire career in integration software and what might now be thought of as legacy applications. OpenLegacy API Software is exactly what is needed now to solve the growing integration project backlog problem.”

Gil Cohen’s sales and management background will provide strong sales leadership for the EMEA region in acquiring new accounts and expanding the footprint of OpenLegacy throughout the region. Mr. Cohen’s career includes several information technology, software, and telecoms companies including New Cracker and Convergys. “I’m excited to bring OpenLegacy API Software to the clients we serve in Europe,” states Mr. Cohoen. “The ability of the company to help customers solve complex digital transformation issues in a simple and fast way is extremely beneficial. Enterprises are looking for solutions that will help them respond to customer and market demands quickly, and OpenLegacy is proving how this can be accomplished with success after success worldwide.”

Ed Lord will be based at the U.S. headquarters in Reston, Virginia and Gil Cohen will be based at the EMEA headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

About OpenLegacy:

OpenLegacy helps organizations quickly launch innovative digital services by extending their core (legacy) systems to the web, mobile and cloud in days or weeks versus months. Our API software quickly reduces project backlog by automating and accelerating API creation, deployment, testing and management from core applications, mainframes and databases. Together, business and IT teams can quickly, easily and securely meet consumer, partner or employee demands for digital services without modernizing or replacing core systems, and without special programming skills or invasive changes to existing systems and architectures. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at http://www.openlegacy.com.