Orange County, California based CPA firm, Gelman LLP is proud to announce that former employee, Mark Tackmann CPA, MBA, has rejoined the firm and brings his audit, accounting, tax and business advisory clients into Gelman LLP. Tackmann is joining the firm as a Senior Partner. Gelman Chairman, Larry Kane, on the addition of Tackmann, “We are ecstatic that Mark has found his way home. He is a tremendous addition to our firm. Our clients will greatly benefit from his knowledge and expertise and this partnership strengthens our commitment to deliver superior service and professionalism to our clients.”

Tackmann is adept at both tax and audit, but also has advanced business advisory skills. He is genuine and engaging and loves working with people. Kane on Tackmann, “Mark is a natural leader. He’s not only wonderful with his family, team members and clients, but also is involved in the community. He is a perfect fit for us!”

Tackmann rejoins Gelman after spending the last 12 years as a Partner with two local CPA firms, including most recently Brigante, Cameron, Watters and Strong, LLP. Tackmann brings along with him a diverse client base primarily in the construction, real estate, distribution and manufacturing industries. Mark and his wife, Lisa, live in Huntington Beach and have two children. His full Bio can be seen on our website at http://www.gelmanllp.com.

Effective August 16, 2017, joining Tackmann are three additional team members, Kathy McLaughlin, CPA, Scott McKimmey, CPA and Sergio Vasquez, CPA.

Gelman LLP (http://www.gelmanllp.com) is a premier accounting firm in Southern California committed to providing superior tax planning, auditing, accounting, business management consulting and business valuation services to private businesses and individuals to enhance profitability, save taxes, improve accountability and preserve wealth. As a local firm, with national and international resources, Gelman LLP attracts talented and experienced staff members who provide clients with service that exceeds expectations.

