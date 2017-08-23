ETCO Awarded Employer of the Year Award ETCO provides employees opportunities to succeed within their fields of expertise, receiving the Employer of the Year award is reflective of our commitment

ETCO Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of custom precision metal stampings, wire termination parts and molded products announced today that the company through three of its employees was recognized by the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) (Florida West Coast Chapter) as "Employer Of The Year 2017".

The Employer of the Year Award is bestowed upon companies with training programs that exemplify NTMA’s high standards. NTMA represents the precision custom manufacturing industry nationwide.

ETCO apprentices attend Pinellas Technical College (PTEC). Under the guidance of NTMA, PTEC utilizes the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) program. NIMS sets skills standards for the industry.

ETCO employees, Nathan Galla, Moldmaker Apprentice, Jon Galla and Brandon Azures, Toolmaker Apprentices - have earned several NIMS certifications in their field of training.

ETCO General Manager, Ralph Jacques states, “We're very proud of Nathan, Jon, and Brandon for their achievements.” He continues, “ETCO provides employees opportunities to succeed within their fields of expertise, receiving the Employer of the Year award is reflective of our commitment.”

In addition to the employee’s stellar performance in the program, ETCO’s investments in training, design and quality have allowed the participants to grow in their respective fields. The company plans to continue investing and developing talent as it plays a leading role in the growth of American manufacturing.

Founded in 1947, ETCO is a privately owned company. The Company manufactures precision stampings as well as rubber and plastic molded products used in a range of industrial manufacturing including automotive, appliance, aviation, medical, information technology hardware, networking, and many others. ETCO also has major customers in a variety of other industries in the USA and in over 30 countries throughout the world. ETCO has factories and a research complex in Bradenton, Florida and a factory and engineering center in Warwick, Rhode Island.