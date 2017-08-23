Chief Outsiders secured the No. 2003 ranking on this year’s list by boasting nearly 190 percent in revenue growth between 2014 and 2016. CEO and founder Art Saxby attributed the company’s growth to its rapid expansion in Private Equity (PE)...

Chief Outsiders, an "Executives-as-a-Service" firm offering fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) to mid-sized companies across the nation, is featured on the Inc. 5000 2017 list as one of the country’s fastest growing companies. This is the fourth consecutive year Chief Outsiders earned a place on the list, an accomplishment fewer than 10 percent of companies have achieved.

Chief Outsiders secured the No. 2003 ranking on this year’s list by boasting nearly 190 percent in revenue growth between 2014 and 2016. CEO and founder Art Saxby attributed the company’s growth to its rapid expansion in Private Equity (PE) – it recently doubled the number of PE-owned businesses it serves, making this the fastest growing segment of Chief Outsiders’ client base.

“Our fractional CMOs bring hyper-focused expertise and efficiency to a portfolio company’s management team, tackling the number one challenge faced by Private Equity Operating Partners – growing their businesses quickly and strategically,” explained Saxby. “Chief Outsiders is currently working with more than two dozen PE firms, many of which rely on our 55 CMOs to develop strategies that will grow multiple portfolio companies. Our CMOs come with decades of experience representing some of the nation’s largest companies – that combined with our broad understanding of PE-owned companies across 60 different industries ensures PE firms know their investments are in good hands.”

Chief Outsiders first appeared on the Inc. 5000 in 2014, only five years after its inception. Its previous rankings include No. 560 (2014), No. 999 (2015), No. 3364 (2016) and No. 2003 (2017). To view the company’s Inc. 5000 profile, click here.

“Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the stellar work our talented CMOs do for each and every client, from PE-owned businesses to mid-sized companies looking to grow at a fraction of the cost of a full-time CMO,” said Saxby. “As our clients succeed, we succeed; as our clients grow, so do we.”

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 55 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 500 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past four years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in the Houston Business Journal's Fast 100. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

