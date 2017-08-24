Goodzer Receives Certification from the Local Search Association

Goodzer, the leader in automated marketing solutions for local businesses, has recently been awarded LSA certification, a seal of approval and trust in digital marketing.

The certification program requires that LSA (Local Search Association) thoroughly examines a company’s contracts, training, policies and other business practices. It is only awarded to companies that demonstrate that they serve their customers in an honest and fair manner. Goodzer met all program requirements and was awarded the certification.

This program verifies that Goodzer makes clear statements regarding its pricing, employs honest sales practices, maintains high customer service standards, and uses fair service agreements and contracts.

Goodzer offers a self-serve pay-per-call product for small and medium sized businesses that delivers exclusive call leads using its proprietary artificial intelligence technology. The certification from LSA validates Goodzer’s continual commitment to transparency, charging only for valid calls, and helping its customers grow their business. “We aim to be a marketing automation service that small businesses can really trust,” says Artem Zarutskiy, Goodzer’s CEO. “Our team is thrilled to receive LSA certification which adds even more credibility to our business.”

LSA (Local Search Association) is a not-for-profit trade association that has been an industry governing body for over 40 years. LSA helps both marketers and small businesses to succeed in the marketplace and provides events and services to accomplish this.

For more information on LSA’s certification program, visit http://lsacertification.com.

About Goodzer

Goodzer was founded in 2010 by co-founders Artem Zarutskiy and Dmitry Pakhomkin, who developed the company’s proprietary AI technology that powers its local product solutions. With its recently launched service for SMBs, Goodzer aims to provide local consumer calls to local businesses with more transparency than anyone else – through detailed reporting, no additional fees, high conversion rates, and ultimately, profitability for each SMB customer. For more information on Goodzer, as well as its performance call solution, visit http://goodzer.com.