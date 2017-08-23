Corelation and WRG Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

Corelation and WRG Sign Multi-Year Partnership Extension We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Corelation. From day one, we found that Corelation shares the same values and passion for the credit union movement that we have.

Credit union core processor Corelation Inc. and credit union online banking vendor Wescom Resources Group (WRG), a technology CUSO, today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership. The agreement provides Corelation’s KeyStone system in WRG’s Service Bureau environment, delivering a hosted processing solution that is already enabling dozens of credit unions to excel.

Since 2012, Corelation’s significant growth has been aided by WRG’s Service Bureau solution for the KeyStone core and related ancillary systems. As a result of this growth, WRG’s nationwide platform serves over 30 credit unions with asset sizes ranging from $30 million up to $850 million. With WRG’s Service Bureau, credit unions experience all the processing speed and flexibility of in-house systems, without the typical costly hardware, infrastructure and compliance costs. At the same time, credit unions enjoy fully-automated job processing and no server maintenance, as well as exceptional 24-hour support by knowledgeable client support and computer operations staff.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Corelation,” declared Kevin Sarber, President of WRG. “From day one, we found that Corelation shares the same values and passion for the credit union movement that we have. This gave us the confidence to invest in the infrastructure, job automation and security platforms that we now bundle with KeyStone hosting. We’re proud that our joint solution with Corelation is making a difference in the success of our mutual clients. The partnership extension enables us to keep doing that in the years ahead.”

Corelation’s President, Theresa Benavidez, concurs. “The partnership we have with WRG has been extremely valuable to our success and we are pleased that they will continue to be one of our Certified Partners for years to come. As our success continues to grow, we will always be very appreciative of the relationship we were able to put in place many years ago”.

As part of its 2017 WeInnovate series, on September 12th WRG will deliver a webinar on the highlights of a Corelation client’s recent journey to select and convert to KeyStone credit union mobile banking hosted at WRG. Registration to the webinar, and a case study on the topic is available by contacting wrgsales@wescom.org.

About Wescom Resources Group

Backed by Wescom Credit Union, one of the nation’s largest credit unions, with nearly $3.7 billion in assets and serving 189,000 members, Wescom Resources Group provides credit unions with advanced technology solutions that increase their competitive edge. With over 130 clients, WRG is a leader in innovative technologies for the credit union industry. Through its Symmetry eBanking suite, WRG offers an integrated digital channel solution that includes Online and Mobile Banking, Bill Pay, eAlerts, Multi-Factor Authentication, Member-Directed ACH, online account opening and more. WRG also offers one of the most robust Service Bureau solutions in the credit union industry. WRG’s TellergyTM solution provides branch automation for today’s modern credit union. For more information, visit http://www.wescomresources.com.

About Corelation

Based in San Diego, CA, Corelation is the innovative core processor for today’s credit union. This solution is a member-centric system that empowers credit unions to offer the best member service possible, enhancing their value for member attraction and retention. In terms of industry experience, Corelation’s staff has dedicated their careers to creating core systems and providing unparalleled client service. For more information, visit http://www.corelationinc.com.