Fill rate increased significantly due to the high-quality technology ironSource provides, and global eCPM jumped from $5 to $8 with the implementation of the auto-mediated waterfall. Together, all these increases nearly doubled the ARPDEU of our titles.

Leading mobile marketing and monetization company ironSource, today announced a partnership with major game publisher ZeptoLab, who integrated ironSource’s mobile ad mediation platform across their titles, including the wildly successful Cut the Rope, which has been downloaded more than 1 billion times to date, and a mobile multiplayer hit King of Thieves (50M downloads). After integrating ironSource’s mediation platform, Zeptolab saw immediate and marked increases in both overall revenue and average revenue per engaged user (ARPDEU). As a result of this increase in revenue, Zeptolab is also running ironSource’s mobile ad mediation platform on their newly-launched game, C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, which has seen 50M downloads so far since release in April 2017.

“With the switch to ironSource’s mobile ad mediation platform, we saw an improvement not only from a technical standpoint, but also a significant increase in revenues,” said Elena Solovyova, VP of Sales and Marketing at Zeptolab.

This was a direct result of Zeptolab’s use of the auto-optimization feature in ironSource’s mediation platform, which uses real-time data to estimate and compare eCPMs of activated demand sources. The algorithm then creates optimal traffic allocation between demand sources to drive the highest overall CPMs per geographical location, and ensures the simultaneous delivery of best-performing ads to end users.

“Fill rate increased significantly due to the high-quality technology that ironSource provides, and global eCPM jumped from $5 to $8 with the implementation of the auto-mediated waterfall,” continued Solovyova. “Together, all these increases nearly doubled the ARPDEU of our titles. Equally important, ironSource’s mediation has a very user-friendly interface, making it easy to track performance and engagement.”

“We built our mediation platform with the goal of giving developers a single, reliable platform which would supercharge their revenue without requiring them to integrate and manage multiple SDKs,” said Tal Shoham, VP of International Business Development, Developer Solutions at ironSource. “With our mediation platform, developers can integrate one SDK and get a wealth of premium global demand, along with the robust optimization technology necessary to manage all of it and ensure the best-performing ads are always the ones being shown to users.”

ironSource deploys the industry’s most mature mobile ad mediation platform, covering both display and rewarded advertising. The platform provides access to leading networks, including UnityAds, Vungle, InMobi, Applovin, AdMob, AdColony, Chartboost and more, enabling developers to maximize eCPMs and fill rates. The company’s intuitive dashboard provides unprecedented insight into network performance, with real-time reporting capabilities putting full inventory control back into the hands of the developer to maximise revenue via one centralized SDK. ironSource’s Mediation Platform supports Unity, iOS, Android, Adobe Air and Corona.

About ironSource

ironSource builds discovery, monetization, engagement and analytics tools for app developers, device manufacturers, mobile carriers and advertisers. Our comprehensive solutions help industry leading companies achieve greater business success, enabling them to find, understand, engage with and monetize their target audiences more effectively. Over 80K app developers are using our developer solutions, and our enterprise technology is shipping on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, giving ironSource the ability to reach over 800 million unique users every month, globally. Founded in 2010, ironSource is a truly global company, with a strong local presence in Tel Aviv, London, New York, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore and Seoul. Read more at http://www.ironsrc.com

About ZeptoLab

ZeptoLab UK Limited is a global gaming company best known for developing the award-winning hit franchise Cut the Rope®. Cut the Rope games have been downloaded more than 1 billion times by users around the world since the first game’s debut in October 2010. The company has also released C.AT.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves, massive multiplayer mobile titles with more than 100 million combined downloads so far, as well as Pudding Monsters and My Om Nom games. All of the games can be enjoyed on all major mobile platforms, including (but not limited to): iOS, Google Play, Amazon and Windows Phone. For more information, please visit http://www.zeptolab.com.