In October 2017, coders and medical practices will see many ICD-10 code changes taking effect, including noteworthy revisions in over 20 specialties.

In October 2017, coders and medical practices will see many ICD-10 code changes taking effect, including noteworthy revisions in gastroenterology, musculoskeletal, ob-gyn, ophthalmology, pediatrics and psychiatry. Over 400 code additions, over 120 deletions, and over 300 revisions will be made to accommodate current terminology, technology, guidelines and practice. These will all go into effect from October 2017, and medical practices across specialties must be prepared.

To help healthcare professionals cope with this plethora of annual coding changes and ensure proper billing and correct reimbursement, AudioEducator is conducting a series of specialty-specific audio conferences and webinars on 2018 ICD-10 coding updates. These training sessions will cover all key specialties that will see changes in 2018. Presented by coding veterans in the healthcare industry, these 60- and 90-minute training conferences will provide healthcare professionals with useful tips and tools on ICD-10 coding changes. AudioEducator’s pool of experts includes some top names, such as Barbara Cobuzzi, Kelly Dennis, Jill Young, Terry Fletcher, Margie Scalley Vaught, Michael Ferragamo and other top medical coding experts.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store over the next few months:



Get Ready for the 2018 ICD-10-CM Updates by Jill M. Young

ICD-10 Updates for Pathology in 2018 by Peggy Slagle

ICD-10-CM/PCS and the Effects on Clinical Documentation by Amy Pritchett

Updates for Gastroenterology by Jill M. Young

Updates for Orthopedics by Margie Scalley Vaught

Update for Cardiology by Terry A. Fletcher

2018 ICD-10-CM and PCS Updates for Ob/Gyn by Lori-Lynne A. Webb

Updates for Pain Management by Amy Turner

Coding Update for Urology by Michael A. Ferragamo

Updates for Home Health and Hospice by Judy Adams

Updates for Ophthalmology and Optometry by Jeffrey Restuccio

Update for Neurology by Kim Garner-Huey

Updates for Anesthesia by Kelly Dennis

Update for General Surgery by Kim Garner-Huey

2018 ICD-10-PCS Updates: What Coders and Medical Practices Need to Know Now by Amy Pritchett

And more!

For more information, please visit https://www.audioeducator.com/medical-coding-billing/icd-10.html.

