Green Circle Health (GCH) announced Angela Hall as its new senior director of Business Development to support the company’s business expansion efforts and promotion of its health and wellness technology, the GCH Platform. The GCH Platform allows employees and their families to manage their holistic wellbeing, including their physical, emotional and financial health, using a single app (SmartFHR™). Through GCH, employers can offer a branded benefits app for employees to manage their life long family health records, participate in customized wellness challenges, coordinate chronic condition management and make meaningful lifestyle changes to improve outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

Hall brings over a decade of experience as a sales consultant and business development leader in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to GCH, she led national sales efforts at Jaymac Pharmaceuticals, where she managed a national territory and doubled sales for the privately owned company. In addition to leading sales efforts at Jaymac, Hall served as media manager overseeing content for two websites, developing marketing materials, writing press releases and managing its social media efforts. Her sales career also included roles such as lead sales representative and district sales mentor with pharmaceutical companies where she built and developed relationships with physicians and primary care experts.

“Strengthening sales performance is just one dimension of a company’s overall success; it’s also critical to align those efforts with other areas such as operations and communications strategy,” said Hall. “I am thrilled to join Green Circle Health as we continue to build momentum towards becoming a prominent holistic wellbeing solutions provider. As a mother of two, it’s easy for me to get behind the company’s family-first prerogative.”

“With Angela’s years of sales experience in the healthcare industry, she brings invaluable expertise that will support our efforts to help organizations deploy next generation health and wellness solutions to improve the physical, emotional and financial wellbeing of their employees and their families,” said Dinesh Sheth, CEO and founder of GCH. “Her track record in establishing relationships and strengthening overall business performance for companies makes Angela a valuable addition to our team in Pensacola area.”

About Green Circle Health

Green Circle Health is the provider of the GCH Platform, a web- and mobile-based service for employees and their families to manage healthcare records, improve health and wellbeing and lower overall healthcare costs. Green Circle Health facilitates remote monitoring, coordination of care and life style changes through digital and live coaching to improve outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.greencirclehealth.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn