Christie Showcases Next-generation RGB Pure Laser

Christie®, a leader in creating and delivering the world’s best visual and audio experiences, is showcasing its highly-anticipated RGB pure laser projection technology and image processing capabilities for cinema lobbies at the Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV), taking place at the China International Exhibition Center, August 23-26.

The Christie booth at #2A233 is conducting regular live demonstrations of the next-generation direct-coupled RGB pure laser cinema projector that features an all-in-one design which eliminates the current need for sub-ambient cooling. Known as the Christie CP4325-RGB, it delivers significantly higher efficiency than lasers utilized in current cinemas. Visitors can enjoy bright and vibrant visuals of the CP4325-RGB in a custom-built internal theater at the booth, which also features the innovative Christie Vive Audio™ solution, offering rich, dynamic and detailed sound to complete the cinematic experience.

Also on show is a static display of the Christie Mirage 4KLH RGB pure laser projection system that wowed numerous audiences last year when it was used exclusively to screen Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in stunning 4K, 3D, 120 fps, and 28fL. Featuring Christie TruLife™ electronics platform with an industry-leading video-processing pipeline of up to 1.2 Gigapixels per second, the Mirage 4KLH can produce up to 60,000 lumens per head, with potentially up to 120,000 lumens when two projection heads and two sets of RGB laser light sources are used (i.e., in a dual 6-Primary configuration).

“Projection is an important component of the complete cinema experience that Christie delivers to the global exhibitor community, as well as being a critical part of the workflow that filmmakers require to deliver immersive, awe-inspiring movies,” said Jason Pei, Deputy General Manager, Christie China. “The CP4325-RGB, which is shown for the first time at BIRTV, employs next-generation RGB pure laser devices that eliminate the need for any external cooling, drastically reducing system complexity and cost, while ensuring an impressive and reliable operational life of more than 30,000 hours to 80 percent brightness for the light source. And with its compact form factor, this projector can be easily integrated into any standard cinema booth.”

Lin Yu, Vice President, Christie Asia Pacific, added, “Christie continues to make great strides in RGB pure laser projection and we are pleased to demonstrate our next-generation projection technology in the form of the upcoming CP4325-RGB, which is expected to become the gold standard for laser-illuminated projection in the near future. At the same time, we are delighted to demonstrate how our image processing systems can be used in various applications - including cinema lobbies and corridors - that empower users to unleash creative possibilities to create amazing visual experiences. We are confident that our comprehensive offerings will reinforce Christie’s position as a leader in the digital cinema market.”

Besides projection systems, Christie has a comprehensive range of image processing and media servers, including hardware- and software-based options that empower users to create amazing visual experiences. This includes the award-winning Christie Pandoras Box media servers which are deployed at the booth to demonstrate how this cost-effective turnkey solution can perfectly unite state-of-the-art rendering technology with intuitive media and show control. The Christie Pandoras Box allows for projection onto any shape and any surface, making it the ideal choice for various applications, including utilization in cinema lobbies and immersive cinema corridors.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.