CME Outfitters Launches Two New Activities on Atopic Dermatitis

CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider in continuing medical education, announces the launch of a new pair of CMEO Snacks (short online CME activities) focusing on atopic dermatitis.

“The CMEO Snacks offer shorter, focused content, which allows the viewer control over the depth of content and time spent,” said Shari Tordoff, CCMEP, CMEO Managing Partner. “We’re excited to ensure education is available to a broad audience of clinicians so that we can share the latest clinical evidence in dermatology.”

Atopic dermatitis (AD) affects at least 28 million people of all ages in the United States, with no known direct cause – although, research seems to point to a mixture of hereditary and environmental factors. While there is not yet a cure for AD, new compounds are coming out that can significantly improve symptoms for your patients and produce less severe side effects than the treatments being used currently. Personalized action plans are an important part of managing this disease and have been shown to contribute to improved adherence and outcomes.

The first Snack, Evidence-Based Recommendations for Therapeutic Options and Newly Approved and Emerging Treatments in Atopic Dermatitis, features expert faculty members Zelma C. Chiesa Fuxench, MD, MSCE, FAAD, and Mark G. Lebwohl, MD, as they discuss how to best translate evidence-based recommendations for therapeutic options in treating patients with AD, and to incorporate mechanism of action and risks and benefits for newly approved or emerging agents for AD in treatment decisions. Click here for more information about this activity or to participate anytime.

In the second activity, Developing Personalized Action Plans with Patients with Atopic Dermatitis, Drs. Fuxench and Lebwohl bring the patient voice to life by incorporating their feedback as they cover ways to personalize treatment plans for your patients to best manage their atopic dermatitis symptoms such as dryness, itch, and rash. More information on this activity and a link to get started can be found here.

CME Outfitters, LLC, is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. CME Outfitters, LLC, designates this enduring material for a maximum of .25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™.

For a full list of upcoming and available activities from CME Outfitters, visit http://www.CMEOutfitters.com.

