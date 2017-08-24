Acclaro’s translation technology makes managing global Craft CMS sites more efficient by eliminating the hassles and errors of manual copy and paste processes.

Acclaro announced today the availability of its Translation Plugin and Connector for Craft CMS. This plugin enables clients to conveniently manage multilingual web content and translations from within this popular content management system and connects directly to Acclaro’s translation management system, My Acclaro.

This connectivity is established through an Acclaro built plugin and can be rapidly deployed with minimal IT support. Michael Kriz, Acclaro’s Founder & CEO, commented, “Our Craft translation connector creates a seamless integration from Craft CMS to Acclaro’s SaaS based translation management platform and our experienced team of project managers and professional linguists. Without a translation connector, Craft users looking to have their website professionally translated have no efficient way to do so.”

Leslie Camacho, Craft CMS Chief Customer Officer, added, “We love Acclaro’s Craft Translation Connector so much we’re using it to translate the content on our website! It’s smart, easy to use, and backed by Acclaro’s top-notch service. A translation integration is something the Craft community has been asking for and we couldn’t be happier to team up with Acclaro on making it happen.”

Without leaving Craft CMS, users are able to select and submit Craft content for translation, receive professional translations back into Craft, and review & publish translated content.

Michael Kriz concluded, “Acclaro’s translation technology makes managing global Craft CMS sites more efficient by eliminating the hassles and errors of manual copy and paste processes. With the addition of the Craft CMS translation plugin, we can now serve the fast growing Craft community that is looking for an easy and fast way to have their Craft sites professionally translated. We are helping our clients achieve streamlined multilingual processes from wherever their content resides.”

About Acclaro

Acclaro is a localization and translation company that helps the world’s leading brands succeed across cultures. Through a fine-tuned process, top industry talent and leading technologies, we make a long-term investment in our clients’ global reputations.

Working in over 100 languages and with offices around the globe, Acclaro specializes in helping clients open new markets and gain a competitive edge by expertly adapting their brands, products and services with faster turnaround times, high quality translations and lower costs.

About Craft

Craft CMS was created out of a desire to build a content management system that puts the content, design, and brand first. With just over 4 years in the market, there are over 50,000 websites on Craft and thousands of agency and freelancers choosing Craft CMS for their client’s needs (including 8 of the 10 global agencies). Because of its flexibility, scalability, and intuitive interface, Craft CMS is quickly becoming a preferred CMS for businesses large and small.