Fora Financial Named to Inc. 5000 list for Fourth Consecutive Year

Fora Financial "This tremendous accomplishment is a testament to the Fora Financial team’s dedication to providing financing to the under-served small business community."

Fora Financial, a leading provider of flexible working capital solutions to small businesses, has been named to Inc.com’s list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies nationwide for 2017. This marks the fourth consecutive year Fora Financial has made the acclaimed list, a distinction earned by only one out of ten honorees.

The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America's independent entrepreneurs. Companies were ranked based on percentage revenue growth over the period from 2013 to 2016. Fora Financial achieved 126% growth over that timeframe, earning the Company the 2728 ranking on this year’s list.

“We are proud and honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year,” said Jared Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Fora Financial. “This tremendous accomplishment is a testament to the Fora Financial team’s dedication to providing financing to the under-served small business community. We understand the struggles small business owners face, and have seen first-hand how access to additional working capital can help them flourish.”

This prestigious recognition continues a recent string of successes for Fora Financial. In July, the Company announced an expansion of its revolving credit facility to $66.5 million, up from $52.5 million previously. Fora Financial also recently surpassed the milestone of providing $750 million to more than 13,000 small businesses nationwide. These accomplishments come at a time of volatility within the alternative finance space, reinforcing the Company’s strength and ongoing commitment to small businesses in need of capital.

About Fora Financial

Fora Financial offers flexible financing solutions to small businesses in need of additional working capital to sustain or grow their enterprise. The company places a high value on transparency and provides businesses with fast, personalized small business loans and merchant cash advances, utilizing its state-of-the-art technology and unwavering customer service. Founded in June 2008, Fora Financial has over 110 employees in its New York City and Georgia office locations.

For more information on Fora Financial, please visit the company’s website. Follow Fora Financial on Twitter and Facebook.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.