eThink Education, a rapidly-growing eLearning solution provider, has partnered with Totara Learning to provide Totara LMS support and services in North America, Africa, and the Middle East. As a certified Totara Partner, eThink expands their solution offerings to provide an open-source LMS that is specifically tailored to corporate user needs.

With over 8.5 million users across the globe, Totara is uniquely suited for corporate eLearning initiatives including employee onboarding, continued training, regulatory certifications, and succession planning.

eThink Education provides a fully-managed Totara solution, covering all LMS needs including implementation, cloud hosting, integration, consultation, and management services. With clients in various industries including healthcare, education, nonprofit, government, and corporate, eThink can help all types of organizations to maximize the effectiveness of their eLearning programs for improved business outcomes.

“We view the addition of Totara to our product base as another important step in ensuring we offer a best-of-breed solution to any customer that comes to us seeking eLearning services. Totara will help us meet the needs of those in the nonprofit, government, and corporate sectors – all markets in which LMS usage is growing exponentially,” said Cheryl Patsavos, Co-Founder and COO of eThink Education.

"We at Totara are very excited to have eThink join the partner network. We are looking forward to helping continue their success and growth into new sectors and markets. eThink's growth is testament of their dedication to their clients and Totara is excited to support these efforts,” said Daniel Vecchi, VP of Channel Operations (Americas) at Totara Learning.

eThink Education continues their recent growth with this new partnership, which solidifies their current focus in North America and Middle East/African markets. eThink continues to expand internationally with strategic partnerships and a growing client base in the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, and Africa.

eThink will have a booth in the Totara Village at this year’s DevLearn Conference & Expo on October 25-27, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. Stop by the eThink Education booth, #604, to discuss recent eThink happenings, partnership opportunities, and more.