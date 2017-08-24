Atomicorp Releases WAF Rule Set for ModSecurity At No Cost

Atomicorp has a great deal of pride in the quality and timeliness of our WAF rules for ModSecurity. They have become the standard of protection for servers worldwide and come baked into leading software solutions such as Plesk.

Atomicorp, the leader in secure Linux, today announced a free set of web application firewall (WAF) rules for ModSecurity. Atomicorp’s founders have actively supported ModSecurity and written WAF rules for more than a decade. Atomic Secured WAF Rules number more than 14,000 and are the standard of quality in the industry today. The company is now making a substantial portion of the rules available for download from Atomicorp’s website at no charge.

“ModSecurity won’t do much without rules. The WAF rules for ModSecurity are the workhorses that identify and ward off cyber attacks. Atomicorp has a great deal of pride in the quality and timeliness of our WAF rules for ModSecurity. They have become the standard of protection for servers worldwide and come baked into leading software solutions such as Plesk. There have been complimentary ModSecurity rules for some time, but end users continually complain about their low quality, high false positive rates, ineffectiveness and inability to keep up with modern threats. Atomicorp already has an affordable advanced set of rules and we believe that many people can benefit from our new free rules sets that protect organizations from common attacks,” said Mike Shinn, Atomicorp CEO.

Atomic Standard WAF Rules are available at no cost and protect against attacks such as:

1. SQL injection

2. Cross Site Scripting

3. Code injection (RCE, RFI and LFI)

4. OWASP top Ten

5. Protocol violations

6. Information leakage

Other features include:

1. Just-in-time patching of newly discovered vulnerabilities

2. Real-time blacklists

3. Real-time malicious domain blocking

4. Real-time ModSecurity and CLAMAV updates

Learn more about Atomicorp here.

About Atomicorp

Atomicorp provides automated cybersecurity protection for everything running on Linux on any device. More than 1,000 organizations trust Atomicorp products to protect over 20,000 servers and IoT devices. Atomicorp provides the industry’s leading WAF Rules set for Modsecurity, the most trusted Linux server protection with Atomic Secured Linux and the only high performance, production-ready secure kernel for Docker containers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the Washington, DC area, Atomicorp serves diverse customer needs in cloud, virtual and dedicated systems across large enterprise, small and mid-sized business, government and hosting providers. For more information, visit: https://www.atomicorp.com/