WorkJam Names Industry Leader and Visionary VP of Workplace Strategy

WorkJam, the leading Digital Workplace Platform, today announced Mike Zorn as Vice President of Workplace Strategy. Zorn is responsible for leading next generation workplace strategy for WorkJam customers and as a thought leader in the market. Zorn will also create a new center of excellence in the areas of labor management, employee engagement, coaching, performance and retention management, organizational communication and effectiveness.

“Mike’s impressive career has been focused on trailblazing innovative approaches to employee engagement while achieving ambitious business goals in the retail industry,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “Given his diverse expertise in business and HR development, including change management, efficient scheduling, associate retention, internal branding and culture design, he will be a critical component in cementing WorkJam’s position as the leading platform and provider for the Digital Workplace. We welcome him to WorkJam and look forward to his leadership in this important area.”

WorkJam is a leading end-to-end solution that enables the digital workplace for large and mid-sized service organizations across a number of industries including retail, manufacturing, hospitality and healthcare. WorkJam’s Digital Workplace drives strategic communication, on-demand learning experience, robust open shift marketplaces and employee self-service tools. WorkJam delivers this through a unified mobile and desktop application empowering non-desk employees and freeing managers of administrative tasks to allow them to align around value driven KPIs. WorkJam extends and adds value to existing workforce management and human capital management systems.

“I’m excited to join WorkJam, a global innovator in the workforce management industry and revolutionizing employer-employee relationships ,” said Mike Zorn, Vice President of Workplace Strategy at WorkJam. “Boosting engagement and guiding leaders in creating an empowered and trusted work evironment and culture for shift-based and hourly employees has always been my passion. This aligns perfectly with WorkJam’s mission to enhance management processes across the service industry while improving the lives of hourly employees. I look forward for myself and my team to work closely with WorkJam’s existing and future customers to deliver game changing strategies that are needed in today’s difficult operational environment.”

Zorn brings more than 30 years of retail experience to WorkJam, and most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Associate and Labor Relations at Macy’s Inc. In this role, he was the thought leader helping senior leadership to focus on an engagement driven culture, adoption of enterprise-wide employee resolution and industry disrupting scheduling strategies and led numerous large-scale mergers and acquisitions. Zorn is a three-time recipient of Macy’s “Make Magic Award” for innovation and teamwork. Before that, Zorn served as Macy’s VP of Employee Relations West Division in San Francisco.

Mike is a frequent speaker on topics including associate motivation and engagement, culture and process improvement and labor relations. He is also chair of the the National Retail Federation's Sub-Committee on Employment and Human Resources.

Mike obtained a J.D. from Lincoln Law University and a B.A. in economics and political science from California State University, Sacramento. He also holds certificates in Global Labor Relations and Executive Coaching from the Center for Executive Coaching and Sherpa University, and the John Mattone University.

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the only employee engagement suite on a mobile-first platform, empowering the digital workplace with shift-based and hourly workers to manage and optimize their entire employee-employer relationship life cycle with dynamic mobile schedule management, on-demand training and assessments, streamlined communication, employee recognition and reviews.

WorkJam increases sales conversion, drives down labor costs, lowers attrition rates, improves compliance, optimizes labor in relation to demand, and improves the customer experience through a more motivated and engaged staff. For employees, WorkJam delivers more control over their schedule providing work-life balance, as well as the opportunity to develop skills, improve sales acumen and maximize their earnings and advancing their economic well-being.

Learn more at WorkJam.com.