Inception, the next-generation immersive content network, recently funded by Bertelsmann’s RTL Group, announced today their relationship with Microsoft for their Windows Mixed Reality platform and app. The agreement will see Inception add Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality to the growing list of platforms it already supports.

Inception has been working closely with Microsoft to port their app to the Microsoft platform, and to implement new, advanced capabilities. Inception has incorporated Cortana*, Microsoft’s personal digital assistant, into its’ core UX, providing users with a new way to navigate mixed reality experiences using their voice. Microsoft and Inception are also working on multiple content creation and distribution opportunities.

“The VR industry is growing rapidly, and Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform is going to be a significant leap ahead,” said Benny Arbel, Inception CEO. “The ability to plug-and-play any of the Windows Mixed Reality headsets with any of the affordable, compatible PCs will bring immersive experiences to the masses, and we’re really excited to be taking the leap together with Microsoft. We believe that exhilarating immersive content should be available for everyone, which is why we’ve announced partnerships with leading publishers such as Time Out and Pitchfork who both have huge audiences who can benefit from mixed reality experiences.”

ABOUT INCEPTION

Inception is fast becoming the leading 360 & VR destination of choice for premium content for millennials. Inception launched in October 2016, and has top apps for all leading platforms. Inception has produced notable art, music and lifestyle content, such as ‘Daydreaming with Stanley Kubrick’, and experiences from the world of Salvador Dali, music experiences with DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and a steady content creation with publisher partners including Time Out and Pitchfork.

*Cortana and voice dictation is available and localized in select markets. Experience may vary by region and device.To experience sound, Cortana and voice dictation with Windows Mixed Reality, compatible mic-enabled headphones with 3.5mm jack (USB won’t be able to connect to headset) have to be attached and plugged in to the audio jack on the HMD.

Media Contact:

Andy Morris

Code Morris for Inception

andy.morris@codemorris.com

917.710.1802