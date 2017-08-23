Oildex Launches OpenInvoice Supplier Link

Oildex today announced the release of OpenInvoice Supplier Link, a new optional module that suppliers can use to integrate QuickBooks and other accounting platforms with OpenInvoice. Supplier Link eliminates double invoice entry, saving suppliers time while also reducing errors and disputes. Current OpenInvoice suppliers can now sign up for a free 60 day trial of Supplier Link here.

OpenInvoice Supplier Link works with QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and any other accounting software that can export invoices as spreadsheet or text files. Once configured with the help of Oildex’s client services team, using Supplier Link is a simple three-step process. First, suppliers import invoices from their accounting system into Supplier Link. Second, they validate the invoices against their customers’ requirements and add any missing information. Third, they submit the invoices to OpenInvoice.

OpenInvoice Supplier Link saves suppliers time and labor by eliminating double invoice entry. Furthermore, by validating their invoices against their customers' business rules and guidelines before submission, suppliers can also reduce invoice disputes, get paid more quickly and improve customer satisfaction.

"Many of our suppliers handle large volumes of invoices with multiple line items,” said Michael Weiss, Chief Technology Officer at Oildex. “Having to enter an invoice twice is time-consuming and introduces human error. OpenInvoice Supplier Link solves these problems for our suppliers so they can focus on more productive tasks and deliver more value to their customers.”

“The amount of time I have been able to save allows me to spend more time taking care of my customers, and less time worrying about submitting invoices,” said Blake Boyer, Director of Client Services at Wind River Oil Services.

Availability and Pricing

OpenInvoice Supplier Link is now available. Current OpenInvoice suppliers can sign up for a free 60 day trial of the product here. When they do, they will have the opportunity to schedule a no charge appointment with a member of Oildex's client services organization to configure the product to work with the supplier’s accounting software and customers.

Pricing is $200/month with an additional month at no charge for suppliers that pay annually. Oildex is also offering one extra month free to the first fifty suppliers that sign up for a configuration appointment and start submitting invoices using OpenInvoice Supplier Link by September 15th.

About Oildex

Oildex, a service of Transzap, Inc. (“Oildex”), is transforming the way oil and gas companies manage their financial operations. Over 250 operators, 61,000 suppliers, dozens of financial institutions and millions of mineral rights owners in North America use the Oildex network to seamlessly and securely collaborate across their financial supply chains, automate key business processes, eliminate the high cost and errors of paper, and obtain access to key data to make more informed business decisions. Oildex is privately held, backed by Accel-KKR, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in Houston, Calgary, and Austin. Learn more about Oildex at http://www.oildex.com.