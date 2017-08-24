Jenzabar Presents the New England Red Sox Service Scholarship

Jenzabar®, Inc., higher education’s trusted software and services advisor, has teamed up with the Red Sox Foundation to present this year’s New England Red Sox Service Scholarships. Student recipients hail from across the region representing Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“This partnership is a marriage made in heaven,” said Bob Maginn, Jenzabar Chairman & CEO. “For years, Jenzabar has given hundreds of grants to students who are trying to make a real difference in the world, and that’s exactly what the Red Sox are doing with this scholarship program. This was really in our sweet spot.”

Since 2010, the Red Sox Foundation has awarded college scholarships to New England high school seniors that demonstrate a fierce commitment to academics and giving back to the community. This year, the program selected seniors from 170 high schools throughout New England to honor with a $1,000 college scholarship.

The students were honored at special pregame ceremonies on the field at Fenway Park, with special guests in attendance including Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Governor Phil Scott of Vermont, Governor Paul LePage of Maine, and Governor Dannel Malloy of Connecticut.

