TSheets is making it even easier for tech companies to partner with the No. 1 rated and requested employee time tracking and scheduling software on the planet. TSheets operates with an open API, so other software developers can merge their applications with TSheets time tracking.

Among the notable tech companies that have already built against the open API to benefit their customer base are Breezeworks, a service business software solution, Wagepoint offering online payroll, and Rippling HR management software. With TSheets’ open API, other software developers can fill their customers’ greater business need for employee time management.

“TSheets is excited to work with hundreds of amazing technology companies that deliver our time tracking solution to their customers using our simple open API,” said Eric Maier, TSheets Head of Platform. “We’re not just another partner program, where the conversation ends after the integration is in place. We’re committed to building long-lasting, strategic partnerships with companies that share our relentless passion for providing best-in-class solutions that change customers’ lives.”

In addition to time tracking and scheduling, TSheets partners have access to expert technical support, integration best practices, global go-to-market activities, and long-term success planning. Plus, the partner program is simple and always free to join.

"Breezeworks is the top-rated field service suite in the Apple and Google app stores because we obsess over customer feedback," said Adam Block, CEO of Breezeworks. "And what we hear over and over is that company owners want to be able to track employee time in the Breezeworks apps their teams are already using. Since TSheets is the No. 1 time tracking solution on the market, linking with TSheets was an easy decision.”

TSheets is the leading time tracking and scheduling software for small business owners who need to track employee time for payroll and invoicing. With go-anywhere functionality, employee scheduling, and GPS location tracking, TSheets is the #1 rated and requested mobile time tracking app on several major review hubs.

TSheets was built for employees, but its seamless integrations with QuickBooks Desktop, QuickBooks Online, and more can save business owners up to 11 percent on gross payroll costs each year, just by eliminating manual and cumbersome payroll processes.