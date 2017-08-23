How cool is it that kids around the country had the chance to delve deeply into learning about the eclipse – without parents or teachers having to buy expensive glasses or worry about them damaging their eyes -- using our mixed reality environment.

While there may have been some debate about whether it was safe for students to watch Monday’s solar eclipse at school, students around the country had the chance to experience it multiple times without any worry about retina damage through the magic of mixed reality from zSpace.

As she shared on Twitter, students in Melissa Aspinwall’s Gifted and Talented Classes at Taylors Creek Elementary in Hinesville, Georgia, used zSpace to learn about solar eclipses and how they happen days in advance of the actual event. They could watch how the moon moves slowly in front of the sun and then away again, repeating the event as many times as they wished – unlike yesterday’s less than three-minute event.

Meanwhile educators at Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District in Tennessee decided to hold classes on the day of the eclipse, but their students can visit the Wilson County Fair either and experience the eclipse with zSpace, along with participating in other eclipse-related activities.

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. The all-in-one-computer combines elements of VR and AR to create mixed reality computing experiences that are interactive and lifelike.

Each all-in-one computer features tracking eyewear and a stylus, allowing students to interact with objects and really understand the science behind them. Unlike other virtual reality solutions, such as head-mounted displays, zSpace enables interaction and group collaboration. In addition, zSpace empowers students to “learn by doing” in an environment where it is easy to undo mistakes, make changes, and not worry about material costs or clean up.

Today students in more than 600 school districts in 48 U.S. states and in countries around the world, such as China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, are immersed in a whole new kind of learning with zSpace.

