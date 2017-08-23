Miffy, the world-recognized children’s character is capturing the imagination of preschoolers in the US with a new set of toys at Wal-Mart.

In late August, Wal-Mart will roll out additional Miffy toys, as part of an exclusive Miffy toy line, produced by Jazwares, LLC, that debuted in July. The new toys are based on the Nick Jr. TV program, Miffy’s Adventures: Big and Small, a series which follows the everyday explorations and adventures of Miffy and is based on the award-winning, best-selling book series by Dutch author-illustrator Dick Bruna.

Miffy, a smart little bunny who sees the world through the eyes of a pre-schooler, is the perfect companion to explore life’s simple pursuits. Children will be able to imagine and go on their own adventures with Miffy along their side.

Miffy toys making their debut in August include:



Miffy’s House playset ($34.99 Ages 2 and up) - Come play with Miffy in her adorable little house and furniture. Includes Miffy & Melanie plus 11 accessories.

Miffy large plush with sounds ($19.99 Ages 2 and up) - A classic, soft, huggable Miffy to play and take along on daily adventures.

Miffy figures, over 6 styles ($3.99 Ages 2 and up) – Perfect for little hands.

Miffy’s timeless and universal appeal centers on common, everyday activities experienced by children everywhere and for generations. The toys will encourage children to reimagine these events and help them express their inquisitive and intrepid nature.

Miffy toys released earlier in the summer include: Miffy 3” Family Multipack ($11.88 – Ages 2 and up), Miffy Little Red Plane ($11.88 - Ages 2 and up), Miffy Little Blue Car ($11.88 - Ages 2 and up), and a 6” Miffy, Melanie and Snuffy plush ($5.00 each – Ages 18 mos. and up).

About Miffy

Miffy was “born” on June 21, 1955, when Dutch artist Dick Bruna first drew the character to entertain his young son while on a rainy seaside holiday in Holland. The series of picture books which followed used simple illustrations and rhyming text to explore the universal experiences of childhood, immediately earning Bruna international critical acclaim and establishing Miffy as a beloved children’s icon. Sixty-two years later, the Miffy books have sold more than 85 million copies, and are currently published in more than 50 languages.

About Jazwares, LLC:

With its focus on creativity, innovation and function, Jazwares has established itself as a well-respected leader in the licensed products industry. Delivering diverse lines of toys and consumer electronics, the company's products feature some of the best entertainment properties in the world. Through the expertise of their brand-centric teams, Jazwares continues to offer a wide array of merchandise at major retailers globally. The portfolio includes: Minecraft®, Peppa Pig®, Animal Jam®, Roblox®, Chuck & Friends®, Hey Duggee® and Miffy®, among others. Jazwares' goal is to invent toys and related products that are new to the marketplace, featuring the brands kids want at an affordable price. For more information about Jazwares, Inc., please visit http://www.jazwares.com.

