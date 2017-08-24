The success or failure of tax reform could have significant consequences for the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC), tax-exempt bonds and the future of affordable housing as a whole. A preview of the affordable housing financing landscape for 2018 will be a point of discussion at the Novogradac 2017 Credit and Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Conference at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Oct. 5-6.

“One of the advantages of attending a Novogradac conference is hearing the latest affordable housing insights from some of the country’s leading industry experts,” said George Littlejohn, CPA, conference chairman and partner in Novogradac & Company LLP’s Austin, Texas, office. “Attendees will have a chance to ask questions live during the sessions or at any of the networking breaks.”

Topics include affordable housing equity after tax reform and roundtable sessions on deal negotiation, debt and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs. Concurrent tracks will be available on compliance, Year 15 and bonds.

Conference details and the complete conference agenda can be found at http://www.novoco.com/events/novogradac-2017-historic-tax-credit-conference

In addition, two pre-conference workshops will be available Oct. 4, LIHTC 101: The Basics Workshop and LIHTC 203: Acq/Rehab Basics Workshop. Separate registration and fees apply.

The Novogradac 2017 Credit and Bond Financing for Affordable Housing Conference is co-hosted by Dentons and Stifel Nicholas. Sponsors include CBRE Affordable Housing, Pillsbury Winthtrop Shaw Pittman LLP, The Richman Group Inc., KeyBank, Squire Patton Boggs, R4 Capital, Alden Capital Partners, PGIM Real Estate Finance, Coats Rose, Sheppard Mullin, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Jones Walker, CREA LLC, HUNT Mortgage Group, Enterprise & Bellwether Enterprise, PNC Bank and Wells Fargo.

