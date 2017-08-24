Andy Hilfiger Presents ARTISTIX by Greg Polisseni

Andy Hilfiger presents ARTISTIX Fashion by Greg Polisseni during New York Fashion Week, this September 11th at 700 pm. The spring/summer collection, called Evolution, will debut at Kia STYLE360 staged at the Metropolitan West, 639 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036.

Each of ARTISTIX unique collections is inspired by paintings created by artist and owner, Greg Polisseni. ARTISTIX previously showed their Fall collection, based off of the painting Harvest, in February during New York Fashion Week, which quickly created a buzz due to the collection’s wearable military-chic vibe. The collection secured ARTISTIX to retail at Lord and Taylor for a second season, while also picking up new accounts like streetwear king, KITH and various other boutique stores around the country.

"Evolution is a reflection of the circle of life. The fluid movement of colors represents, to me, life’s ever-changing situations,” said Greg Polisseni. “I would best describe the new collection as rock & roll beach wear, which embodies exactly what ARTISTIX is about— art, soul, and rock & roll,” concluded the brand’s Creative Director, Andy Hilfiger.

The Evolution collection will include 30 original looks and will feature a beach, rock 'n' roll theme. ARTISTIX fashion presentations are noted for their celebrity appearance, their Rock & Roll music, and their high-energy environments.

The back-of-house will open to credentialed press at 6:00 pm the day of the event. The event will also feature a red carpet for VIP interviews and photography opportunities. ARTISTIX will be hosting an exclusive after-party directly after the runway presentation at Hudson Terrace, which will feature music by DJ Cassidy. The show will be cast by Maurilio Carnino at MTC Casting Inc.

To request a preview of the Evolution collection or to RSVP the New York Fashion Week presentation, contact:

Giana Elenterio

gelenterio(at)artistixfashion(dot)com

(212) 398-3845

Ext: 5

ARTISTIX Fashion:

A unique clothing brand founded by artist Greg Polisseni in the fall of 2013. Greg has found passion in his artwork since childhood and creates original paintings, which serve as the inspiration for his fashion lines. Artistix has become a way for him to express his art, design, and creativity not only on a canvas but on clothing as well. The goal of the brand is to bring a fun, edgy, and a distinctive vibe to our clothing that complements your personal style.

About Greg Polisseni:

Greg Polisseni is an artist, fashion designer, and philanthropist. Greg has found passion in his artwork since childhood and is constantly creating original paintings, which serve as the inspiration for his fashion lines. Artistix has become a way for him to express his art, design, and creativity not only on a canvas but on clothing as well.

About Andy Hilfiger:

Andy Hilfiger started off selling brother Tommy’s Jeans at 12 years old and rose to VP of Marketing for Tommy Hilfiger and VP of Tommy Jeans. Andy’s latest venture, Star Branding, successfully launched the J-Lo, Nikki Minaj and Adam Levine brands, as well as his own brand, Andrew Charles. Andy now joins the ARTISTIX team and brings his over 35 years of fashion experience to guide the brand to the next level.

About KIA STYLE360:

Kia STYLE360 is a leading fashion stage and tent pole of New York Fashion Week owned and produced by A-List Communications and Title Sponsored by Kia Motors USA. Each year, Kia STYLE360 hosts a curated selection of by invitation only fashion shows, which has included leading fashion brand designers like Rodarte, Rebecca Minkoff, Patricia Fields, and Zaldy as well as serves as a launching pad for celebrity designers such as Avril Lavigne, Daisy Fuentes, the Kardashians, Serena Williams, Adam Levine, and Kristin Cavallari to name a few. Likewise, fashion industry elite super models have graced Kia STYLE360’s stages and venues including Karolina Kurkova, Naomi Campbell, Carol Alt, Tyson Beckford, Kendall Jenner and Jessica White, and dozens more. Information key be found at http://www.stye360nyfw.com and social media handles @NYFWStyle360.