Wayne Homes is Recognized as Best Place to Work in Northeast Ohio

Wayne Homes is proud to be recognized by the Employers Resource Council (ERC) as one of Northeast Ohio’s 99 best places to work for the seventh year in a row.

Earlier today, ERC released the list of 99 great workplaces for top talent in Northeast Ohio. NorthCoast 99 recognizes great places to work for top performing people that drive results, provide competitive advantages, and allow businesses to innovate and grow.

At Wayne Homes, a committee of employees meet each year to complete the award application process. The committee is asked to provide feedback about company recruiting, training, compensation, work and life balance, and wellness. Based on these answers along with company-wide surveys, the award winners are chosen.

“Winning a spot on the NorthCoast 99 list is such a rewarding experience,” Human Resources Coordinator Kelly Sumey said. “I think we do an excellent job making our employees feel ‘at home’ when they are at work and we offer outstanding benefits and services to our staff. This award is a testament to the excellent people we employ and the quality of services we offer our employees.”

Product Designer Brittney Burkhart, who was also a member of the committee during the application process, was looking for a career when she started working at Wayne Homes.

“When I applied to Wayne Homes I was looking for a career, not just a job,” Burkhart said. “I wanted a place where I could love what I do and be able to happily work for a very long time. I wanted an employer that cared about their employees and treated them well. There aren’t a lot of company’s out there like Wayne. I actually have friends that wish they could work here too!”

Megan Moncrief, Media Advertising Specialist & Design Center Product Coordinator, started her career with Wayne Homes as an intern 13 years ago.

"As my internship came to an end, Wayne Homes offered me a full-time position,” Moncrief said. “My favorite thing about working here is the learning opportunities. I feel like I’m given the chance to gain knowledge every single day. I also love that there are so many opportunities to volunteer and give back to the community through our company.”

