Circlepix’s suite of marketing tools work together to help agents sell more homes faster and for more money. We had big goals when we started the company 17 years ago, and this recognition not only speaks to how much those goals have continued to grow and thrive, but to how they've been supported by our entire organization top to bottom.

Circlepix is proud to announce its inclusion for the fifth time on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This achievement places Circlepix on Inc. 5000’s Honor Roll, reserved for companies who land on the list five times or more. This milestone puts Circlepix in the upper echelon of Inc. 5000 companies – only 7% of companies honored land on the Honor Roll.

Ranking #3232 on the list, Circlepix has seen 100% growth over the last three years, with 95 employees and 2016 revenues topping $8 million. Circlepix is the only company in the Advertising & Marketing category that caters specifically to real estate brokers and agents.

Circlepix previously ranked on the Inc. 5000 in 2007, 2008, 2015 and 2016.

“This is a huge honor and achievement," says Robert Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Circlepix. "We had big goals when we started the company 17 years ago, and this recognition not only speaks to how much those goals have continued to grow and thrive, but to how they've been supported by our entire organization top to bottom."

Greg Gehring, Circlepix’s Chief Operations Officer, echoes Davis’s sentiment. “The reason for our growth is twofold: first, we have great products that make a remarkable difference in our clients’ lives; and second, we have outstanding, dedicated and engaged employees who love what they do.”

To accommodate for Circlepix’s rapid growth, the company recently broke ground on two additional facilities on the Circlepix campus in Springville, Utah. Projected completion of the two buildings is early 2018.

For more information, visit http://www.circlepix.com.

About Circlepix: Circlepix is the leader in real estate marketing automation, with over 100,000 agents across the US and Canada using its services. Its three core platforms – PIXphotography, PIXmarketing and PIXsocial – give real estate agents the tools they need to sell homes faster and for more money.