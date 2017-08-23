StrongMind Digital Curriculum to Include Galileo Assessments

StrongMind (http://www.strongmind.com), a top digital curriculum and technology solution provider for secondary schools, announced it is partnering with Assessment Technology Incorporated (ATI) (http://bit.ly/2uYLYqJ) to deliver ATI’s Galileo® Online assessments as part of the StrongMind Digital Curriculum solution.

“We know that harnessing the right data empowers schools to provide a truly personalized education and drive improved academic outcomes,” said StrongMind Founder and CEO, Damian Creamer. “We are thrilled to offer Galileo Online assessments so StrongMind Certified Schools can glean the very best insights about their students and provide the instruction and support necessary to maximize student success.”

Starting during the 2017-18 school year, StrongMind courses will include Galileo Online end-of-course and diagnostic assessments to provide Strongmind Certified Schools with valid and reliable diagnostic, growth, and proficiency data. This valuable psychometric support gives schools deeper insight into student growth and achievement. Galileo Online assessments will also provide trusted third-party validation for StrongMind’s award-winning curriculum and help inform future improvements and evolutions of coursework to increase efficacy.

“We are delighted to partner with an innovative education leader like StrongMind to give more schools access to our cutting edge assessment technology,” said ATI Vice President of Corporate Projects, Dr. Jason K. Feld. “It aligns with our mission to help prepare today’s youth to meet the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow.”

“This collaboration is the first of its kind to combine the highest quality coursework with the most reliable assessments available in a seamless, completely integrated system,” said StrongMind Vice President of Education Innovation, Dr. Yovhane Metcalfe. “The result will be unparalleled insight into a school’s impact on student growth.”

About Galileo® K-12 Online

Aligned to today’s college and career ready standards, Galileo Online provides an array of curriculum, assessment, instructional effectiveness, reporting, and forecasting tools. Use of the system facilitates advancements in teaching strategies, assessments, and implementation of instructional effectiveness initiatives. Learn more at GalileoInfo(at)ati-online.com.

About StrongMind

StrongMind is helping U.S. secondary schools democratize education with its rigorous and engaging digital curriculum for grades 6-12 and state-of-the-art technology platform. It is the ideal solution for schools committed to offering their students the highest quality online education. StrongMind Digital Curriculum has recently received five Regional Emmy® Awards, an SIIA CODiE Award, 29 Telly Awards and a Serious Play Competition Award. To learn more, visit http://www.StrongMind.com.