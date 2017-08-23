showcasing Mexican culture through the art of the ages

A complimentary art gallery tour of downtown Puerto Vallarta will be offered starting in October to guests staying at the adults-only boutique hotel Casa Velas. Showcasing Mexican culture through the art of the ages, the two-hour tour explores a wide range of local art from traditional indigenous displays to eclectic contemporary galleries. Departing the resort at 5 p.m. every Wednesday, the first gallery on the agenda is the ancestral contemporary art gallery Colectika, which exhibits modern forms and techniques adapted by Native and Mexican folk artists to create a new expression of ancient traditions and beliefs. Following this, guests can explore various contemporary artists at Galería Omar Alonso and traditional varieties at Galería des Artistes. Additionally, guests will explore interior design and sculptures by Alicia Bueno at Galería Nordsouth. Ending the art gallery tour is a “hot” bar nightcap at the Café des Artistes where guests can enjoy a cocktail or coffee amongst the murals by Federico Leon de la Vega, the resort’s resident artist who leads weekly Painting with Wine art workshops. The gallery tour is part of the resort’s rotating schedule of complimentary dining offerings and entertainment activities for couples.

