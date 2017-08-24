NEW Mini Piezoelectric Tubes

PI Physik Instrumente’s division of piezo ceramics announced the launch of complements to its line of piezo transducers with a new line of ultra-compact tubes, with inner diameters down to 200 microns. These new piezoelectric micro-tubes are suitable for nanopositioning, fiber alignment, and imaging applications in medical, optics/photonics, and microscopy applications.

200 Microns Inner Diameter

The new ultra-small piezo tube transducers are come in two standard sizes: 0.2/0.5mm ID/OD (inner/outer diameter) with 4mm length, and 0.9/1.5mm ID/OD with 15mm length.

Custom Geometries, Materials, and Electrodes

Custom geometries (length, diameter) and custom materials are available, in addition to the large variety of standard piezo tubes and tubular stack transducers offered by PI. Customers can choose from electrodes applied in thick-film and thin film technology. Other options include multi-segmented electrodes for multi-axis scanning operation and modified response behavior as well as wrap-around contacts for easy integration into a mechanical assembly.

Applications

Piezoelectric tubes are suitable for applications in the field of medical imaging, such as endoscopy, microscopy, fiber optics, and photonics.

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.

About PI Ceramic

PI Ceramic (division of Physik Instrumente) is a leading manufacturer of piezo transducers and piezo ceramic materials. PI’s multilayer ceramic actuators are Mars Rover tested and their reliability and performance is critical for precision motion control equipment in markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, photonics, bio-nano-technology and medical engineering. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for 4 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,000 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering centers on 3 continents.