Introducing Moonlight Blue and Light Sage The new CableBox colors of Moonlight Blue and Light Sage will give consumers a way to hide their cable mess in a subtle yet colorful way.

For the first time ever, Bluelounge is introducing two new, fresh, on-trend colors to one of its most beloved products, the CableBox. Moonlight Blue and Light Sage will enhance the existing collection, offering new color options consumers are sure to love, in addition to the classic Black and White boxes.

“This is a huge departure for us as CableBox has always been exclusively offered in Black or White, our signature colors,” said Dominic Symons, Bluelounge Founder and Creative Director. “Color selection was key, finding the right bold and dusty hues presented a challenge but we’re certain that Moonlight Blue and Light Sage will be the perfect shades to round out any interior space.”

Bluelounge designed CableBox to fit with a wide range of styled rooms where cable clutter appears. Adding these new colors gives consumers a way to hide their cable mess in a subtle yet colorful way.

The Moonlight Blue and Light Sage CableBoxes will be made of the same flame-retardant plastic as the original, and will feature suggested color palettes on one side of the packaging so consumers can coordinate their spaces with confidence.

The new CableBox colors of Moonlight Blue and Light Sage are available at a suggested retail price of $29.95 online at Bluelounge.com, Amazon, and in select retailers worldwide. To find a retailer nearby, please visit our store locator.

For more information on CableBox and other Bluelounge products, visit http://www.bluelounge.com. Follow Bluelounge on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest news on all Bluelounge products.

About Bluelounge

Bluelounge is an award-winning, international design studio known for its clever products that solve everyday problems through design.

Each product is designed to provide an effortless solution that stands the test of time and integrates into your life so seamlessly, you can’t remember living without it.

Under the creative direction of Dominic Symons, the Bluelounge team is a vibrant collective that champions ingenuity and embraces creativity to fuel innovation.

Bluelounge is headquartered in Singapore, with studios in Jakarta, Indonesia and Pasadena, California.

