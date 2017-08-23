Empire Medical Training Begins Advanced Registration for 2018

Courses fill quickly, so we are happy to offer these discounted prices for those willing to lock the workshop into their schedule.

Empire Medical Training offers over 27 accredited workshop training programs for physicians and health care professionals. Empire Medical Training offers courses each year throughout the United States, Asia, and South America with topics ranging from Aesthetics, Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, Pain Management, Surgery, as well as business topics for practice growth and compliance.

Empire Medical Training places a strong emphasis on the hands-on training portion of the procedural workshops to ensure the attendee is proficient in each technique. For 2018, Empire Medical Training will put an importance on courses like Cosmetic Laser Certification and Thread Lift Trainings.

In addition, Empire Medical Training will offer workshops in Injectables Level III, VIP/Concierge Medical Practice Training, and Stem Cell Therapies for Pain Management. These courses are ideal for those looking to expand their medical practice to include these aesthetic services.

Other courses offered will include Botulinum Toxin Training and Complete, Hands-On Dermal Filler for those healthcare professionals that are just beginning the field of aesthetics. The Dermal Filler Training workshop has been updated and improved to not only include learning how to inject Naso Labial folds and lips but also the “liquid face lift” for cheek enhancement and other facial contouring procedures.

With the addition of the 2018 calendar, Empire Medical Training invites guests to register early in order to receive discounts on their course tuition fees. As President of Empire Medical Training, Dr. Stephen Cosentino, DO, states, “Courses fill quickly, so we are happy to offer these discounted prices for those willing to lock the workshop into their schedule.”

Empire Medical Training has been training Physicians and Health Care Practitioners since 1998, one of the longest procedural training institutions to date. With over 45,000 graduates in specialties such as Aesthetics, Anti-Aging and Weight Management Medicine, and Pain Management, Empire Medical Training is renowned throughout the United States and abroad as the premier academy for providing academic excellence. Dr. Stephen Cosentino, DO pioneered ways to add new procedures and services as well as business strategies to a practice and improve patient care. As a result of Dr. Cosentino’s commitment and dedication to the specialty and the field of medicine, Empire Medical Training is steadfast to developing new training programs and topics to broaden the scope of the primary care practitioner. All Empire courses are created through mainstream medicine using the most current technologies and standards of care.

For more information on the courses offered, or to register for a class, please visit our website, Facebook page, or call 866-366-1576.