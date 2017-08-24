Our commitment to design innovation and service has allowed us to build lasting partnerships with our clients, and provide stable jobs for the 130+ members of our employee family

In its overview of the 2017 Inc. 5000, Inc. says, “The fastest-growing private firms in America are creators. They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs – 619,631 of them over the last three years.”

As one of the largest trade show exhibit and event services companies in the U.S., this description fits The Trade Group well. According to the company’s President Chris Stone, “Our commitment to design innovation and service has allowed us to build lasting partnerships with our clients, and provide stable jobs for the 130+ members of our employee family.”

The Trade Group has realized unprecedented growth due to ongoing investments in state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top talent and continual expansion of products, services and education for employees and clients alike.

Stephanie Chavez, Marketing Director at The Trade Group, attributes the company’s growth and recognition by Inc. to the firm’s creative ingenuity, cutting-edge technology and a focus on building enduring partnerships with valued clients domestically and abroad.

As Chavez explains, “Partnering with our clients to ensure their success for the long-term is something The Trade Group prides itself on. Our team works hard to deliver award-winning trade show exhibits, live events and environments, because we want to create the ultimate experiences for our clients and their end-consumer. From design to fabrication to interaction – it’s all about creating trust and memorable, shareable experiences between our clients and their target audience.”

The Trade Group’s upcoming relocation to Grapevine is one of the organization’s many commitments to long-term growth and providing the level of service the company’s clients expect.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the continued support of our clients and the trust they have placed in us. To provide the optimum client experience year over year, we can’t be complacent. In recent years we have invested heavily in technology and equipment – to the point where our team can handle nearly every aspect of our client’s projects in house. The new facility in Grapevine will allow us to push the envelope even further,” Stone says.

