Introducing SutiTravel 6.2 Version with New Feature Enhancements

SutiTravel is adding new feature enhancements to its travel booking solution to provide improvements to travelers. Let’s take a look at the additions made to SutiTravel, over the last few weeks.

Enhancements include:

Travel and Expense Integration

SutiTravel is integrated with SutiExpense, allowing transaction data to flow seamlessly into SutiExpense.

Module Privileges

Assign module privileges to various users and allow them to access the modules as and when required.

ICICI IPG Payment Gateway Integration

We have added ICICI IPG to the list of payment gateways. Travelers can make payments through the ICICI IPG payment gateway.

Corporate Codes for Subagents

Corporate codes can be applied at the subagent level. SutiTravel allows subagents to apply corporate codes during the booking process so that organizations can earn corporate booking discounts.

Look-to-book Ratio

SutiTravel provides a look-to-book ratio for agents, helping agents to avoid any penalties that might get imposed when the look-to-book ratio is exceeded.

For more information, please visit https://www.sutitravel.com

About SutiSoft Inc.

SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at http://www.sutisoft.com.