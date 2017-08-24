Pace Harmon Named to 2018 Vault Consulting 50 and Boutique Firms Lists

“It is a great honor to be recognized on Vault’s list of the best consulting firms based on Pace Harmon’s dedication to serving our clients with a first-rate team of consultants,” said Steve Martin, executive managing director, Pace Harmon.

Further solidifying its competitive position among top consulting firms, Pace Harmon, a leading business transformation and outsourcing advisory firm, today announced that it has been named to the prestigious Vault Consulting 50 and Best Boutique Consulting Firms lists for the first time. Vault’s annual rankings honor the industry’s top 50 management consulting firms to work for in North America. Pace Harmon earned high marks within quality of life categories, including ranking in the top 10 for interaction with clients and scoring well for overall business outlook and selectivity.

“It is a great honor to be recognized on Vault’s list of the best consulting firms and to receive high rankings based on Pace Harmon’s dedication to serving our clients with a first-rate team of consultants,” said Steve Martin, executive managing director, Pace Harmon. “We are proud of Pace Harmon’s exceptionally collaborative and collegial work culture, as well as our commitment to giving our team the opportunity to refine skillsets and advance their careers through rewarding client engagements and internal mentoring.”

The Vault Consulting 50 is developed from the company’s annual management and strategy consulting survey, which gathers input from each firm’s current employees regarding the quality of their experience at their firms. The 2018 Consulting 50 was compiled based on nearly 9,000 responses from verified, practicing consultants at more than 60 firms in North America.

Pace Harmon’s clients include Fortune 500 and select high growth middle-market companies spanning industries such as Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology, and Energy. For more information, please visit paceharmon.com.

Pace Harmon’s Vault profile can be found here.

About Pace Harmon

Pace Harmon is a business transformation and outsourcing advisory services firm providing guidance on complex transactions, process and operational optimization, and provider governance. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Tysons Corner, Va. with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, Pace Harmon provides pragmatic and insightful advice that helps its client base of Fortune 500 and other large enterprises maximize the benefits achieved from their mission-critical supplier relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.paceharmon.com.

