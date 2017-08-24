C2 Education, the nation's leading test prep company, announced today that the company was named one of the Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the country by Inc. magazine for the 6th time. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America's independent entrepreneurs.

"We are honored to be included again on this very prestigious list," said David Kim, Vice Chairman of C2 Education. "When I first started this company out of my Harvard dorm room twenty years ago, I never dreamed that we would have more than 160 locations across the country and be named to the Inc. 5000 list. It has truly been a team effort here at C2."

"The Inc. 5000 list stands out where it really counts," said Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "It honors real achievement by a founder or a team of them. No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great – usually from scratch. That's one of the hardest things to do in business, as every company founder knows. But without it, free enterprise fails."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring C2 Education and the other companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 in Palm Desert, California.

About C2 Education:

C2 Education was founded in 1997 when two Harvard students, David Kim and Jim Narangajavana, developed a private tutoring program in their college dorm room. In 2000, C2 opened its first location in suburban Baltimore, Maryland, and has since grown to more than 160 centers nationwide, serving more than 10,000 students and their families each week. C2 Education helps students on their path to college, prepare for the PSAT, SAT, ACT and their academic futures with personalized test prep and K-12 tutoring. The skills taught by C2 prepare its students for outstanding achievements – not just in high school and college, but also for the rest of their lives. For more information on C2 Education visit http://www.C2Educate.com.

The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://www.inc.com/.

